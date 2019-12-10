Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Size was 5950 Million USD in 2018 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.94% by 2025 | Valuates Reports™

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis

The growth of the worldwide market for wearable medical devices is due to growing technological advances and innovations as it can improve patient lifestyle as well as the general population. These devices are currently gaining immense popularity as a result of improved technologies being introduced by key market players on a daily basis.

Due to a sedentary lifestyle, a high prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders such as diabetes and hypertension requires continuous monitoring of several physiological parameters, such as blood sugar and blood pressure levels. This allows the merging of healthcare data with portable devices, which can be transmitted to physicians for real-time data access and minimal errors. Also, the rising mortality rate due to non-communicable diseases is the main concern that requires more focus on personalized monitoring and care. This is ultimately anticipated to boost product demand further.

Trends Influencing The Wearable Medical Devices Share

Increasing awareness regarding fitness.

Ease-of-use offered by devices.

Raising per-capita income in developing countries.

Region Wise Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific .

North American market dominance is due to factors such as the existence of existing healthcare infrastructure, focusing on technological advances, and the emergence of integrated and highly advanced healthcare applications and compatible tools.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to see exponential growth. Major growth-enhancing factors are favorable government initiatives for using medical devices, increasing geriatric population base, and high spending on health care.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Segment By Key Competitors

Fitbit

Philips

Garmin

Omron

Drägerwerk

Nokia Technologies

Jawbone

Polar Electro

World Global Network [Wor(I)D]

Activeinsights

Vitalconnect

Xiaomi

Misfit

Monica Healthcare

Others

Wearable Medical Devices Market Segment By Product Type

Pharmacies

Online Channel

Hypermarkets

Wearable Medical Devices Market Segment By Application

Sports and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Wearable Medical Devices Key Regions Split In This Report:

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World ( Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Wearable Medical Devices status and future forecast in United States , European Union and China , involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

, European Union and , involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast. To present the key Wearable Medical Devices manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Reports Covering Specific Subsets Of Wearable Medical Devices Market:

1. Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices Analysis

In 2018, 65% of the global market for wearable medical devices was captured by the therapeutic wearable medical devices group.

"The global Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices market is valued at 1.87 Billion US$ in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of 13.23% during 2019-2025."

The aim of this study is to define, segment and project the size of the market for Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices based on company, product type, end-user and key regions.

Therapeutic Wearable medical devices are small electronic items that have analytical capabilities, often consisting of one or more sensors. These are found in objects attached to parts of the body, such as the head, feet, legs, wrists and tail.

This research report categorizes the global market for wearable therapeutic medical devices by top players / brands, country, size and end user. This study also analyses the market status, competitive landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market factors, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Trends Influencing The Global Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices Share

Increasing awareness amongst the new generation.

Pouring investments in R&D for developing new therapeutic wearable medical device.

2. Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis

Diagnostic wearable medical devices are used to monitor, control and track the vital signs of an individual. To measure certain physiological information, these devices are connected to the body.

The Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices market was 4.08 Billion USD in 2018 and is growing at a CAGR of 16.16%% between 2018 and 2025.

US Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices market is valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.71% between 2018 and 2025.

Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices market is valued at USD 856.42 Million in 2018 and is e growing at a CAGR of 19.81% between 2018 and 2025.

Diagnostic wearables miniaturization is one of the emerging trends spurring this market's growth prospects during the forecast period.

The global market for wearable diagnostic medical devices is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period and is characterized by the presence of several well-established global and regional players. Nevertheless, as global vendors expand their presence, it is becoming increasingly difficult for local vendors to stay ahead in the market. Business players are constantly searching for ways to increase their market presence by concentrating on introducing different new models and M&A.

Region Wise Analysis Of Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis

The Americas has led the global market for wearable diagnostic medical devices in terms of geography and is expected to reach nearly USD 2 billion by 2020.

by 2020. Factors such as the emergence of new and technologically advanced wearable health devices such as smartwatches, glasses, smart apparel, and wristbands will contribute to the growth of this market segment over the next four years. In addition, growing awareness of chronic diseases requiring ongoing monitoring such as diabetes, CVDs, and obesity will drive growth in this sector until the end of 2020.

