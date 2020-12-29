|
29.12.2020 23:00:00
Global Water Enhancer Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trends and Drivers
DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Enhancer - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of our report. The 231-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Water Enhancer Market to Reach US$6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Enhancer estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Flavored drops, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.7% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Energy drops segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 47.1% share of the global Water Enhancer market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Water Enhancer market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Fitness and workout Drops Segment Corners a 13.3% Share in 2020
In the global Fitness and workout Drops segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$276.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$602 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$715.4 Million by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- AriZona Beverage Company
- Dyla LLC (Stur)
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- Refresco Beverages
- The Coca-Cola Company
- The Kraft Heinz Company
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Water Enhancer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 51
