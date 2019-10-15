|
15.10.2019 12:45:00
Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Report 2019-2024 featuring Leading Players - Veolia Water Technologies, SUEZ, Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies, Thermax, and Ecolab
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Type (Design & Engineering Consulting, Building & Installation, Operation & Process Control, Maintenance & Repair), End User (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Wastewater Treatment Services Market Estimated to Grow from USD 48.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 65.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%
Wastewater treatment services can be mainly segmented into design & consulting, building & installation, operation & control, maintenance & repair, and other services. Operations & control services was the largest segment of the overall wastewater treatment services market.
The wastewater treatment industry was initially managed by government authorities. During the evolution of this industry, new technologies were developed by wastewater treatment companies operating in the private sector as the number of challenges had gone up with an increase in population and industrialization in the developed and developing countries. Access to modern technologies for wastewater management is crucial for the economic development of emerging countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa. Privatization of wastewater management is increasing in developing countries, which is likely to result in high growth of the wastewater treatment services market.
The key players operating in the wastewater treatment services market are trying to increase their scope of services to address the increasing demand. Veolia Water Technologies (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Thermax (India), and Ecolab (US) are the leading providers of wastewater treatment services, globally.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Environmental Regulations
5.2.1.2 Initiatives of Zero Liquid Discharge (Zld)
5.2.1.3 Expanding Global Manufacturing Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Enormously High Cost of Wastewater Treatment Technologies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Adopting A More Sustainable Approach Through Initiatives of Reduce-Recycle-Reuse
5.2.3.2 Proper Environmental Management Will Help Curb Risks of Environmental Noncompliance
5.2.3.3 Aging Infrastructure and Outdated Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Required Techno-Commercial Awareness
5.3 Porter's Five Forces
5.4 Policy and Regulations
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 Clean Water Act (CWA)
5.4.1.2 Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA)
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 The Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (1991)
5.4.2.2 The Drinking Water Directive (1998)
5.4.2.3 The Water Framework Directive (2000)
5.4.3 Asia (China)
5.4.3.1 Environmental Protection Law (EPLl)
5.4.3.2 The Water Resources Law
5.4.3.3 Water Pollution Prevention & Control Law (WPL)
6 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Service Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Design & Engineering Consulting
6.3 Building & Installation
6.4 Operation & Process Control Services
6.5 Maintenance & Repair Services
6.6 Others
7 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Municipal
7.3 Industrial
7.3.1 Chemical & Pharmaceutical
7.3.2 Oil & Gas
7.3.3 Food, Pulp & Paper
7.3.4 Metal & Mining
7.3.5 Power Generation
7.3.6 Others
8 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2018
9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
9.3.1 Visionary Leaders
9.3.2 Innovators
9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
9.3.4 Emerging Companies
9.4 Competitive Scenario
9.4.1 Contracts & Agreements
9.4.2 New Product Launches
9.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.4.4 Investments & Expansions
9.4.5 Partnerships & Collaborations
10 Company Profiles
- Aries Chemical
- Bauminas Quimica
- Buckman Laboratories
- Bwa Water Additives UK
- Ecolab
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Feralco AB
- Golder Associates
- Hydrite Chemical Co.
- Innospec
- Kurita Water Industries
- Pentair
- SUEZ
- SWA Water Holdings
- Solenis
- Terrapure Environmental
- Thermax Group
- VA Tech Wabag
- Veolia
- W.O.G Technologies
- Xylem
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7uynz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wastewater-treatment-services-market-report-2019-2024-featuring-leading-players---veolia-water-technologies-suez-xylem-evoqua-water-technologies-thermax-and-ecolab-300938491.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich verhalten optimistisch. Der deutsche Leitindex kann am Dienstag etwas zulegen. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost konnten sich nicht für eine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}