Global Warranty Signs Exclusive Partnership With SiriusXM

LONDON, ON, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Global Warranty, a leading provider of independent warranty programs in Canada, is very pleased to announce a new exclusive partnership with SiriusXM. Now, all new customers will receive a 3-month SiriusXM All Access trial absolutely free with qualifying Global Warranty products -- even if the vehicles they purchase don't have satellite radio!

Offered through our network of franchise and independent partner dealerships, the offer is valid now on ALL of our vehicle warranties - ULTIMATE Star Series, 30/30 Bumper to Bumper, ULTIMATE Test Drive and our ULTIMATE RV warranties. For vehicles that don't have satellite radio, the 3-month All Access trial is offered as a streaming service for connected devices. Everyone is eligible!

We make signing up easy and hassle-free too. All our partnered dealers have to do is submit the warranty application online through EazeeApp and Global Warranty will handle the rest. The customer will then be contacted directly by SiriusXM, through email or direct mail, to set up their account. At Global Warranty, we believe that driving should be a fun, enjoyable and worry-free experience. So now, your customers can listen to their favourite tunes and feel well-protected by Global Warranty as they drive.

"We're excited to work with Global Warranty on this new partnership, providing valuable tools for their dealers, and ultimately, more value for the customer," said Mike Mazgay, VP, Automotive Remarketing and Dealer Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Through their network, even more drivers are going to be able to enjoy our unparalleled audio entertainment inside and outside of the car."

"This is another example of our focus on innovation here at Global Warranty." says Joe Korab, V.P. of Sales & Marketing. "It's one more value-add tool we can give to our partnered dealers so they can offer the customer a better buying experience and at the same time, help drive their sales forward. Our commitment to innovation is fundamental to why we experienced unprecedented growth in 2019 and look forward to an even stronger 2020."

