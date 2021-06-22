Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Teleradiology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global veterinary teleradiology market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides the overall revenue of the global veterinary teleradiology market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global veterinary teleradiology market for the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global veterinary teleradiology market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global veterinary teleradiology market.



The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global veterinary teleradiology market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global veterinary teleradiology market. The next section of the global veterinary teleradiology market report highlights the USPs, which include pricing analysis, technological advancements, radiologist compensation and availability trends, COVID-19 pandemic impact on global veterinary teleradiology market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global veterinary teleradiology market. Key players operating in the global veterinary teleradiology market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global veterinary teleradiology market report.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the sales/revenue generated by veterinary teleradiology across the globe during the forecast period?

What are the key trends in the global veterinary teleradiology market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which veterinary teleradiology segment will have the highest revenue by 2031 and which segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What were the strengths and weaknesses of major players in 2019-2020?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global Veterinary Teleradiology market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Veterinary Teleradiology market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Pricing Analysis

5.2. Volume by Service, Historical & Projections 2017-2031

5.3. Radiologist Compensation and Availability trends

5.4. COVID-19 pandemic impact on Global Veterinary Teleradiology market



6. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Analysis and Forecast, by Service Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Service Type, 2018-2031

6.3.1. Emergency Care

6.3.2. Day Time Coverage

6.3.3. Second Opinion

6.3.4. Sub-specialty Reading

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Service Type



7. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Analysis and Forecast, by Animal Type

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Animal Type, 2018-2031

7.3.1. Companion Animals

7.3.2. Livestock Animals



8. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Analysis and Forecast, by Modality

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Modality, 2018-2031

8.3.1. X-ray

8.3.2. Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

8.3.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

8.3.4. Ultrasound Scan

8.3.5. Nuclear Scan

8.4. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Modality



9. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.2. Key Findings / Developments

9.3. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2031

9.3.1. Veterinary Hospitals

9.3.2. Veterinary Clinics

9.3.3. Veterinary Radiology Centers

9.3.4. Others

9.4. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



10. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.3. Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



11. North America Veterinary Teleradiology Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe Veterinary Teleradiology Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia Pacific Veterinary Teleradiology Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Latin America Veterinary Teleradiology Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Middle East & Africa Veterinary Teleradiology Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. Veterinary Imaging Consultations, Inc.

16.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.1.3. Strategic Overview

16.2.1.4. SWOT Analysis

16.2.2. VetRad

16.2.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.2.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.2.3. Strategic Overview

16.2.2.4. SWOT Analysis

16.2.3. VetCT.

16.2.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.3.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.3.3. Strategic Overview

16.2.3.4. SWOT Analysis

16.2.4. Lynks Group plc

16.2.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.4.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.4.3. Strategic Overview

16.2.4.4. SWOT Analysis

16.2.5. BluePearl Veterinary Partners

16.2.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.5.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.5.3. Strategic Overview

16.2.5.4. SWOT Analysis

16.2.6. Veterinary Medical Center

16.2.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.6.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.6.3. Strategic Overview

16.2.6.4. SWOT Analysis

16.2.7. Animal Imaging

16.2.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.7.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.7.3. Strategic Overview

16.2.7.4. SWOT Analysis

16.2.8. VEDIM

16.2.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.8.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.8.3. Strategic Overview

16.2.8.4. SWOT Analysis

16.2.9. VICSD Teleradiology Group

16.2.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.9.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.9.3. Strategic Overview

16.2.9.4. SWOT Analysis



