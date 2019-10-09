|
09.10.2019 15:30:00
Global Veterinary Endoscopy Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Endoscopy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$81.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Flexible, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$138.8 Million by the year 2025, Flexible will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flexible will reach a market size of US$7.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$22.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, B. Braun Melsungen AG; Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC; Dr. Fritz Endoscopy; Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Limited; Endoscopy Support Services, Inc.; Fujifilm Corporation; Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG; Olympus Corporation; Steris; Welch Allyn, Inc.
