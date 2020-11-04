Global Ventilation Fans Market Report 2020 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ventilation Fans - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ventilation Fans Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ventilation Fans estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Centrifugal Fans, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$381.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Axial Fans segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $500.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Ventilation Fans market in the U. S. is estimated at US$500.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$487.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Cross-Flow Fans Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Cross-Flow Fans segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$166.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$200.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$326.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Airflow Developments Ltd.

Domus Ventilation

Greenwood Airvac

Systemair AB

Titon Holdings Plc

Vent-Axia Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ventilation Fans Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Ventilation Fans Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Ventilation Fans Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Ventilation Fans Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Centrifugal Fans (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Centrifugal Fans (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Centrifugal Fans (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Axial Fans (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Axial Fans (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Axial Fans (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Cross-Flow Fans (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Cross-Flow Fans (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Cross-Flow Fans (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Domestic Exhaust Fans (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Domestic Exhaust Fans (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Domestic Exhaust Fans (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Power Roof Fans (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Power Roof Fans (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Power Roof Fans (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Range Hood Fans (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Range Hood Fans (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Range Hood Fans (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Commercial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Ventilation Fans Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Ventilation Fans Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Ventilation Fans Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Ventilation Fans Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Ventilation Fans Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Ventilation Fans Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Ventilation Fans Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fempxz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



