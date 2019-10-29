|
29.10.2019 16:10:00
Global Vector Control Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Control market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Insects, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.1 Billion by the year 2025, Insects will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$211.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$174.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Insects will reach a market size of US$655.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Anticimex International AB; Arrow Exterminators, Inc.; BASF SE; Bayer AG; Bell Laboratories, Inc.; Ecolab, Inc.; Ensystex; FMC Corporation; Massey Services, Inc.; Rentokil Initial PLC; Rollins, Inc.; Syngenta AG; The Terminix International Company LP
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vector Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Vector Control Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Vector Control Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Vector Control Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Chemical (Method of Control) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Chemical (Method of Control) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Chemical (Method of Control) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Physical & Mechanical (Method of Control) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Physical & Mechanical (Method of Control) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Physical & Mechanical (Method of Control) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 10: Biological (Method of Control) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Biological (Method of Control) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Biological (Method of Control) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Method of Controls (Method of Control)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Method of Controls (Method of Control) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 15: Other Method of Controls (Method of Control) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 16: Insects (Vector Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Insects (Vector Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Insects (Vector Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Rodents (Vector Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Rodents (Vector Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Rodents (Vector Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Vector Types (Vector Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Vector Types (Vector Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 24: Other Vector Types (Vector Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Vector Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Vector Control Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Vector Control Market in the United States by Method
of Control: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Vector Control Market Share Breakdown
by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Vector Control Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Vector Control Market in the United States by Vector
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Vector Control Market Share Breakdown
by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Vector Control Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Vector Control Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Vector Control Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Vector Control Historic Market Review by
Method of Control in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Vector Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Method of Control for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 43: Canadian Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Vector Control Historic Market Review by
Vector Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Vector Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vector Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Vector Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Vector Control Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Vector Control: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Vector Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Vector Control: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Vector Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vector
Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Vector Control Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Vector Control Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Method of Control for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Vector Control Market by Method of Control:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Vector Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Vector Control Market by Vector Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Vector Control in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Vector Control Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Vector Control Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European Vector Control Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Vector Control Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Vector Control Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018-2025
Table 71: Vector Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Method of Control: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Vector Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Vector Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Vector Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: Vector Control Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Vector Control Market in France by Method of Control:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Vector Control Market Share Analysis by Method
of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Vector Control Market in France by Vector Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: French Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Vector Control Market Share Analysis by Vector
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Vector Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Vector Control Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Vector Control Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Vector Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of
Control for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Vector Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Vector Control Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Vector Control Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Method of Control for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Vector Control Market by Method of Control:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Vector Control Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Vector Control Market by Vector Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Vector Control in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Vector Control Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Vector Control: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method of
Control for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Vector Control Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Vector Control Market Share Analysis
by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Vector Control: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Vector Control Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Vector Control Market Share Analysis
by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Vector Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Vector Control Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Vector Control Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Vector Control Historic Market Review by
Method of Control in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Vector Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Method of Control for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 118: Spanish Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Vector Control Historic Market Review by
Vector Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Vector Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vector Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Vector Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Vector Control Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Vector Control Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Vector Control Market in Russia by Method of
Control: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Vector Control Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Vector Control Market in Russia by Vector Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Vector Control Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Vector Control Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Vector Control Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018-2025
Table 134: Vector Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Method of Control: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Share Breakdown
by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Vector Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vector Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Share Breakdown
by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Vector Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: Vector Control Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Vector Control Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 143: Vector Control Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Vector Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Method of
Control: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Vector Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Vector
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Vector Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Vector Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Vector Control Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Vector Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Vector Control Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Vector Control Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Vector Control Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Vector Control Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Vector Control Historic Market Review by
Method of Control in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Vector Control Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Method of Control for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 166: Indian Vector Control Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Vector Control Historic Market Review by
Vector Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Vector Control Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vector Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Vector Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Vector Control Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Vector Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Vector Control Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017
Table 174: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Vector Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Vector Control Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017
Table 177: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Vector Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Vector Control Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vector Control:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method
of Control for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Vector Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share
Analysis by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vector Control:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Vector Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market Share
Analysis by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Vector Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vector Control Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Vector Control Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Vector Control Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 191: Vector Control Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Vector Control Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Vector Control Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Method of Control for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Vector Control Market by Method of
Control: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Vector Control Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Vector Control Market by Vector
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Vector Control in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Vector Control Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Vector Control Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018-2025
Table 203: Vector Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Method of Control: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018-2025
Table 206: Vector Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Vector Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Vector Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 209: Vector Control Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 211: Vector Control Market in Brazil by Method of
Control: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Vector Control Market in Brazil by Vector Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Vector Control Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Vector Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Vector Control Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Vector Control Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 220: Vector Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Vector Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Vector Control Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Vector Control Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 228: Vector Control Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control:
2018 to 2025
Table 230: Vector Control Market in Rest of Latin America by
Method of Control: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market Share
Breakdown by Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 233: Vector Control Market in Rest of Latin America by
Vector Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Market Share
Breakdown by Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Vector Control Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Vector Control Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Vector Control Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 239: Vector Control Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Vector Control Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Vector Control Historic Market by
Method of Control in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: Vector Control Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Method of Control for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Vector Control Historic Market by
Vector Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: Vector Control Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vector Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 247: The Middle East Vector Control Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Vector Control Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Vector Control Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for Vector Control: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Method of Control
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Vector Control Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Method of Control for the Period
2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Market for Vector Control: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vector Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 254: Vector Control Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vector
Control in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Iranian Vector Control Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 258: Vector Control Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 259: Israeli Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2018-2025
Table 260: Vector Control Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Method of Control: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Method of Control: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Israeli Vector Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2018-2025
Table 263: Vector Control Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Vector Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli Vector Control Market Share Breakdown by
Vector Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Israeli Vector Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 266: Vector Control Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Vector Control Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Vector Control Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Method of Control for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Method of Control: 2009-2017
Table 270: Saudi Arabian Vector Control Market by Method of
Control: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Vector Control Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vector Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 272: Vector Control Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Vector Type: 2009-2017
Table 273: Saudi Arabian Vector Control Market by Vector Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Vector Control in US$
