Global UV Filter Market Study, 2019-2025, Featuring Analysis of Key Players BASF, The Dow Chemical Co, Evonik Industries, Unilever, and L'Oreal

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global UV Filter Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global UV filter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Factors which are motivating the market include the rising concern of skin-related diseases such as skin cancer. Moreover, the rising awareness towards skin tanning and skin diseases are also driving the demand for the sunscreen across the globe. However, stringent standards and regulations imposed on UV filter ingredients by regulatory bodies, such as US FDA, act as the restraining factors for the growth of UV filter market.

The report analyzes the global UV filter market on the basis of filter type, application, and region. On the basis of application, market is segmented into skin care, hair care and other. The skin care segment is expected to show a considerable growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising adoption of UV sunscreen cream, especially in emerging economies.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World (RoW). North America and Europe are expected to have a major market for the UV Filters in 2018. High disposable income, rising trend of recreational activities coupled with the growing awareness toward skin diseases including skin cancer are some of the major factors that are augmenting the growth of the UV filter market in North America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific economies such as India, Indonesia, and some part of China receive sunlight throughout the year, hence, consumers in these economies prefer UV filter ingredients such as sunscreen to protect skin as compared to economies near to North pole. Thereby, driving the growth of UV filter market.

Furthermore, the market includes players operating across the globe that contribute to the growth of the market. Some of the market players include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Unilever PLC, L'Oreal SA. These market players are contributing into the growth of the market by adopting various market strategies such as product launch, R&D, merger and acquisition, partnership, collaboration; among other strategies to stay competitive.

This report covers:

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global UV filter market.
  • A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global UV filter market.
  • Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global UV filter market.
  • Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
1.2.1. By Segments
1.2.2. By Geography

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Rules & Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Company Share Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
3.3.1. BASF SE
3.3.1.1. Overview
3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.1.4. Recent Developments
3.3.2. The Dow Chemical Co.
3.3.3. Evonik Industries AG
3.3.4. Unilever PLC
3.3.5. L'Oreal S.A.

4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global UV Filter Market by Filter Type
5.1.1. Organic (Chemical)
5.1.2. Inorganic (Physical)
5.2. Global UV Filter Market by Application
5.2.1. Skin Care
5.2.2. Hair Care
5.2.3. Other (Eye Care)

6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. United States
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles
7.1. Advance NanoTek Ltd.
7.2. Ashland Inc. (INEOS Group, Ltd.)
7.3. BASF SE
7.4. Beiersdorf AG
7.5. Croda International PLC
7.6. Evonik Industries AG
7.7. Hallstar Innovations Corp.
7.8. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
7.9. Kobo Products, Inc.
7.10. Koninklijke DSM NV
7.11. L'Oreal SA
7.12. MFCI Co., Ltd. (Aston Chemicals Ltd.)
7.13. Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
7.14. Sunjin Beauty Science Co., Ltd.
7.15. Symrise AG
7.16. Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd.
7.17. The Dow Chemical Co.
7.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
7.19. The Procter & Gamble Co.
7.20. Tri-K Industries, Inc.
7.21. Unilever PLC

