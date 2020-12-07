Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Markets, 2020-2027 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Vaccine Type; Route of administration, and Geography." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach US$ 525.32 million by 2027 from US$ 262.81 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.



Based on vaccine type, the market is segmented in to live attenuated vaccine, capsular polysaccharide vaccines, conjugate vaccine, and others. In 2019, the capsular polysaccharide vaccines segment accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the effectiveness associated with in preventing infections and increasing patient pool across the globe. The Live Attenuated Vaccine segment is likely to register highest CAGR in the global Typhoid fever vaccines market during the forecast period.



Global Typhoid fever vaccines Market, based on route of administration, the Typhoid fever vaccines market is segmented into oral and injections. The injectable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the oral segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% in the market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. This challenge will be frightening especially in developing countries across the globe as it will lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade, which further increases the shortages of medical supplies and other goods, resulting in a considerable price increase.



The World Health Organization and UNICEF warned an alarming decline in the number of children receiving life-saving vaccines around the world. This is due to disruptions in the delivery and uptake of immunization services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, UNICEF procured an estimated 2.43 billion doses of vaccines to around 100 countries to reach around 45% of the world's children below the 5-year-old age group.



Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd., Bharat Biotech, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Paxvax Inc. PT Bio Farma, BIO-MED, Prokarium Ltd.Scandinavian Biopharma are among the leading companies operating in the Typhoid fever vaccines market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number of Patients Suffering with Typhoid

5.1.2 Organizations Supporting Typhoid Immunizations

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Risk of Side-Effects Associated with Typhoid Fever Vaccines

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Outsourcing Pharmaceutical Research

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Development of Innovative and Potent Vaccine Candidates

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Marker Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - By Vaccine Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Live Attenuated Vaccine

7.4 Capsular Polysaccharide Vaccines

7.5 Conjugate Vaccine



8. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Analysis - By Route of Administration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by Route of Administration (2019 and 2027)

8.2.1 Oral

8.3 Injectable



9. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Analysis And Forecast To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Inorganic Developments



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments



Shanghai institute of biological products co., ltd.

institute of biological products co., ltd. BHARAT BIOTECH

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Paxvax Inc.

PT Bio Farma

BIO-MED

Prokarium Ltd.

Scandinavian Biopharma

