Global Turf Protection Market Report 2020 - Analysis on the $8.36 Billion-Projected Industry by 2027

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turf Protection - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Turf Protection market accounted for $5.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period.

Growth in demand from residential & commercial properties and the adoption of integrated pest management in the turf industry are the factors driving market growth. However, Stringent, Yet Inconsistent Regulations on Synthetic Chemicals are some of the factors restraining market growth.



Based on the product, the pest protection segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. This is due to the usage of chemical treatment which involves the usage of pesticides and insecticides having a high level of selectivity, which helps in controlling pests present in grasses on turf.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing number of sport fields in the region and the significant presence of players operating in the market are major factors expected to drive the growth of the region over the forecast period. In addition, US accounts major revenue share in the region and is expected to witness rapid growth rate over the forecast period.



Some of the key players in Global Turf Protection market include DOW Agrosciences LLC, Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Syngenta AG, Epicore Bionetworks Inc, The Andersons Inc, FMC Corporation, Lallemand Incorporated, ECO Sustainable Solutions Ltd, Lucerne Biotech U K Ltd, Soil Technologies Corporation, Corebiologic LLC, Teraganix Inc, Pure AG , Backyard Organics LLC, Evans Turf Supplies Ltd and Nuturf Pty Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Turf Protection Market, By Solution

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mechanical

5.3 Chemical

5.4 Biological



6 Global Turf Protection Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Stress Protection

6.3 Scarification

6.4 Pest Protection



7 Global Turf Protection Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Powder

7.3 Liquid



8 Global Turf Protection Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fruits and Vegetables

8.3 Cereals and Oilseeds



9 Global Turf Protection Market, By Applications

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Foliar

9.3 Soil

9.4 Sod Growers

9.5 Landscaping

9.6 Seed

9.6.1 Seed Coating

9.6.2 Seed Dressing

9.6.3 Seed Pelleting



10 Global Turf Protection Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 DOW Agrosciences LLC

12.2 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd

12.3 Syngenta AG

12.4 Epicore Bionetworks Inc

12.5 The Andersons Inc

12.6 FMC Corporation

12.7 Lallemand Incorporated

12.8 ECO Sustainable Solutions Ltd

12.9 Lucerne Biotech U K Ltd

12.10 Soil Technologies Corporation

12.11 Corebiologic LLC

12.12 Teraganix Inc

12.13 Pure AG

12.14 Backyard Organics LLC

12.15 Evans Turf Supplies Ltd

12.16 Nuturf Pty Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oz43gw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-turf-protection-market-report-2020---analysis-on-the-8-36-billion-projected-industry-by-2027--301034323.html

SOURCE Research and Markets