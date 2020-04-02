|
02.04.2020 22:15:00
Global Turf Protection Market Report 2020 - Analysis on the $8.36 Billion-Projected Industry by 2027
DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turf Protection - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Turf Protection market accounted for $5.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period.
Growth in demand from residential & commercial properties and the adoption of integrated pest management in the turf industry are the factors driving market growth. However, Stringent, Yet Inconsistent Regulations on Synthetic Chemicals are some of the factors restraining market growth.
Based on the product, the pest protection segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. This is due to the usage of chemical treatment which involves the usage of pesticides and insecticides having a high level of selectivity, which helps in controlling pests present in grasses on turf.
By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing number of sport fields in the region and the significant presence of players operating in the market are major factors expected to drive the growth of the region over the forecast period. In addition, US accounts major revenue share in the region and is expected to witness rapid growth rate over the forecast period.
Some of the key players in Global Turf Protection market include DOW Agrosciences LLC, Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Syngenta AG, Epicore Bionetworks Inc, The Andersons Inc, FMC Corporation, Lallemand Incorporated, ECO Sustainable Solutions Ltd, Lucerne Biotech U K Ltd, Soil Technologies Corporation, Corebiologic LLC, Teraganix Inc, Pure AG , Backyard Organics LLC, Evans Turf Supplies Ltd and Nuturf Pty Ltd.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Turf Protection Market, By Solution
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Mechanical
5.3 Chemical
5.4 Biological
6 Global Turf Protection Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Stress Protection
6.3 Scarification
6.4 Pest Protection
7 Global Turf Protection Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Powder
7.3 Liquid
8 Global Turf Protection Market, By Crop Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fruits and Vegetables
8.3 Cereals and Oilseeds
9 Global Turf Protection Market, By Applications
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Foliar
9.3 Soil
9.4 Sod Growers
9.5 Landscaping
9.6 Seed
9.6.1 Seed Coating
9.6.2 Seed Dressing
9.6.3 Seed Pelleting
10 Global Turf Protection Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 DOW Agrosciences LLC
12.2 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd
12.3 Syngenta AG
12.4 Epicore Bionetworks Inc
12.5 The Andersons Inc
12.6 FMC Corporation
12.7 Lallemand Incorporated
12.8 ECO Sustainable Solutions Ltd
12.9 Lucerne Biotech U K Ltd
12.10 Soil Technologies Corporation
12.11 Corebiologic LLC
12.12 Teraganix Inc
12.13 Pure AG
12.14 Backyard Organics LLC
12.15 Evans Turf Supplies Ltd
12.16 Nuturf Pty Ltd
