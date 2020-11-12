Global Travel Collection Advisors Named to Travel + Leisure's A-List

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Travel Collection (GTC) is proud to announce that advisors from a range of its businesses have been honored as part of the Travel + Leisure A-List. The annual list from the respected travel publication gives travelers a guide to professionals who have deep destination knowledge, impeccable customer service and are highly successful.

This year, Travel + Leisure chose 148 travel advisors to be part of their A-List. The A-List honors are given in a variety of travel niches and destinations.

"We are thrilled to have so many advisors affiliated with GTC as part of Travel + Leisure's A-List," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "As the global pandemic has shown, travel advisors are a lifeline to travelers, able to work night and day to get their clients to safety and advise them on their next steps. But even before that, and certainly after, travel advisors are the conduit to a better vacation, able to make magic happen for once-in-a-lifetime memories. We could not be prouder of our travel advisors on the A-List."

Internova Travel advisors on the A-List are:

Josh Alexander , Protravel International

Alexander recently planned a trip for a couple that included accommodations at the private Bordeaux home of a luxury hotelier, private wine tastings combined with dinners prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, and a surprise marriage proposal punctuated with live music fireworks. - Travel + Leisure

home of a luxury hotelier, private wine tastings combined with dinners prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, and a surprise marriage proposal punctuated with live music fireworks. - Jody Bear of Bear and Bear Travel (a Tzell Travel Group branch)

Bear also identifies herself as a "global and lifestyle concierge." She stays on the pulse of what's trending, knows all the insider addresses, and familiarizes herself with the newest and hottest restaurants. At the same time, she has a wide knowledge of the most reliable establishments, can secure tickets for hard-to-get events, or arrange private access to tours not offered to the general public. - Travel + Leisure

Kara Bebell and Harlan deBell, The Travel Siblings (a Tzell travel Group branch)

These siblings fashion trips that spell romance with a capital R. "We are experts in romance travel: honeymoons, destination weddings, proposals, and romantic experiences worldwide," says deBell. "We specialize in creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our couples by utilizing our knowledge of the most romantic hotels and experiences around the world," adds Bebell. "We have insider access and deep relationships with the best-of-the-best wedding industry professionals around the globe, including event planners, designers, florists, confectioners, musicians, and celebrity chefs."-Travel + Leisure

GTC Chief Strategy Officer Becky Powell also serves on the A-List Advisory Board.

"The A-List shows that travel advisors are needed, even in a year where little travel has happened," said Powell. "Once travel starts happening on a large scale again, travelers will seek out professionals for their travel counsel, and trusted sources like the A-List are a fantastic way for these advisors to show that they have what it takes to plan complex trips, deal with challenging situations, and make sure their clients have incredible memories to look back on."

