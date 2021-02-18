SMI 10’806 0.0%  SPI 13’508 0.1%  Dow 31’613 0.3%  DAX 13’925 0.1%  Euro 1.0831 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’696 -0.1%  Gold 1’781 0.2%  Bitcoin 46’048 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8977 -0.1%  Öl 64.6 -0.4% 
Global Toys and Games Industry Overview 2020: The Industry Pre-coronavirus / Leading Companies and Brands / Top Trends Shaping the Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toys and Games Global Industry Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Toys and Games Industry Overview global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

The toys and games industry sees positive growth, although with setbacks due to Coronavirus. In traditional toys, long-term opportunities lie in licensing and categories combining play, education and skill-building experience. Broader exposure to digital content at a young age, supported by school curricula and enhanced by COVID-19-driven hometainment, will support focus on digitalisation and connected experience. Hometainment is also set to support further growth of video games and e-sports.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • The Industry Pre-coronavirus
  • Leading Companies and Brands
  • Top Trends Shaping the Industry
  • Global Outlook
  • Market Snapshots

