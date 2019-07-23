Global Textile Films Market Outlook to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Films - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Textile Films market accounted for $3.56 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.51 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6%

Factors such as growing demand in introducing advanced technologies and rise in demand in the transition to energy-efficient motors among oil & gas industry are driving the market growth. However, prices of raw materials are fluctuating and productions of cost-effective breathable films are hampering the growth of the market.

Textiles films including polymers and advanced composites with new mechanical properties, such as strength and flexibility, with surface features like hydrophoby and oleophoby. That film helps to meet the demands from various industries such as packaging, medical or technical clothing.

Based on the application, medical segment has lucrative market share during the forecast period. Due to the growing awareness around maintaining proper protection against infectious diseases in the hospital environment and during surgeries. By geography, Asia Pacific region is driven by increasing awareness around maintaining proper feminine and child hygiene, and rising healthcare expenditure are responsible for the high growth of this region in the textile films market.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Textile Films Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyurethane (PU)

5.3 Polypropylene (PP)

5.4 Polyethylene (PE)

5.5 Other Materials



6 Global Textile Films Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Breathable Films

6.3 Breathable Films



7 Global Textile Films Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medical

7.3 Protective Apparel

7.4 Hygiene

7.5 Sportswear

7.6 Other Applications



8 Global Textile Films Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Toray Industries

10.2 Berry Global

10.3 Fatra A.S.

10.4 Schweitzer-Mauduit International

10.5 American Polyfilm, Inc.

10.6 Swanson Plastics Corporation (SPC)

10.7 Felix Plastics

10.8 Covestro

10.9 RKW Group

10.10 Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

10.11 Sunplac Corporation

10.12 Dongying Gaolart Import & Export Co.

10.13 Napco National

10.14 Agarwal Technoplast

10.15 Polyzen, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbwhcu





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

