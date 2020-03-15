Global Teletherapy Rescue Response to COVID-19

BALTIMORE, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The response to the COVID-19 virus is unprecedented. Global Teletherapy services K-12 schools virtually with therapeutic services. Because of our unique role in children's education, Global Teletherapy would like to support the thousands of children with new anxieties over being quarantined by many U.S. school districts. We feel a responsibility to do what we can to assist schools, therapists and students with this transition to online learning and seclusion.

As the number of homebound students grows exponentially everyday, we want to ensure that students remain engaged and healthy. Our therapists will be providing complimentary "Support Sessions" to the country's youth. The current school mental health programs may not have the capacity to adequately serve the students who may be uncertain or anxious. The online formats may also be hard to navigate for current school therapists.

Starting March 23rd, these ½ hour Support Sessions will be held daily through June. They will range in age formats to discuss specific concerns. The group sessions will focus on keeping the students calm and engaged while homebound due to the current situation. More information on the times and topics will be available on our website shortly.

Global Teletherapy, with its mission to help students regardless of location, is committed to helping students achieve their best selves. Should you have any questions on our services, please email us at info@globalteletherapy.com. We wish you a safe and healthy day as you navigate through this turbulent time.

About Global Teletherapy:

Global Teletherapy provides live online therapeutic services through state-of-the-art video conferencing to schools across the country. This critical service connects students in K-12 schools with high-quality speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and mental health professionals. Because of their responsive communication, personal attention, and concern for detail that ensure the success of the student and school communities, Global Teletherapy has become a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://www.globalteletherapy.com.

SOURCE Global Teletherapy