22.12.2020 17:45:00

Global Telehealth Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telehealth market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the market to continue its double-digit growth during the next five years.

Telehealth can be defined as the remote delivery of clinical as well as non-clinical services through tele- and digital communication technologies. It is also used by medical practitioners for various telemedicine services (consultation, mentoring and monitoring), for the training of medical staff, administrative meetings and imparting medical education.

These services are usually provided using video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic transmission of data and remote patient monitoring (RPM). These solutions enable healthcare providers to offer consultation, care management, diagnosis, and self-management services using information and communication technologies (ICT) and facilitate patients to get appropriate medical attention without traveling.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and the expanding demand for home monitoring devices, are also providing a boost to the market growth. There is widespread adoption of telehealth systems in the field of cardiology, radiology and online consultation for the treatment of various medical ailments, such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), that require continual medical supervision.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of health monitoring smartphone applications and user-friendly systems, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Patients across the globe are using various wearable devices, such as smartwatches and bands, to keep a regular check on blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns and chronic pain in the body.

Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences and telecommunication technologies, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global telehealth market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the communication technology?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the hosting type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global telehealth market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Telehealth Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Software
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Services

7 Market Breakup by Communication Technology
7.1 Video Conferencing
7.2 mHealth Solutions
7.3 Others

8 Market Breakup by Hosting Type
8.1 Cloud-based and Web-based
8.2 On-premises

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Teleconsultation and Telementoring
9.2 Medical Education and Training
9.3 Teleradiology
9.4 Telecardiology
9.5 Tele-ICU
9.6 Tele-Psychiatry
9.7 Tele-Dermatology
9.8 Others

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Providers
10.2 Patients
10.3 Payers
10.4 Others

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview

15 Price Indicators

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players

  • Aerotel Medical Systems
  • Allscripts Healthcare LLC
  • AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
  • American Well Corporation
  • Biotelemetry Inc.
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric)
  • Honeywell Life Care Solutions
  • Medtronic Inc.
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Teladoc Health Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cgdcb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

pagehit