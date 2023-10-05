Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'779 0.2%  SPI 14'119 0.2%  Dow 33'121 0.0%  DAX 15'070 -0.2%  Euro 0.9629 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'100 0.0%  Gold 1'820 -0.1%  Bitcoin 25'121 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9131 -0.4%  Öl 84.2 -2.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novo Nordisk129508879Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882BACHEM117649372Stadler Rail217818Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Alphabet-Aktie leichter: Einigung zwischen deutschem Kartellamt und Google erzielt
Bitcoin-Experiment in El Salvador: Das ist der Stand nach zwei Jahren
Rivian-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Tesla-Rivale Rivian kündigt Wandelanleihe über 1,5 Milliarden US-Dollar an
Darum bleibt der Euro zum Dollar auf Erholungskurs - zum Franken kaum verändert
Rieter-CEO sieht den Tiefpunkt erreicht - So soll die Wende gelingen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
05.10.2023 20:58:07

Global Telecom Testing Expands Global Footprint to 200 Countries With The Recent Addition Of Myanmar

This new achievement makes Global Telecom Testing the world's largest privately owned global testing company

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Telecom Testing, LLC (GTT), a renowned global telecommunications testing company headquartered in Lighthouse Point, Florida, has reached a significant milestone in its journey. With the recent addition of Myanmar, GTT has expanded its global presence to an impressive 200 countries, solidifying its position as The World's Largest Privately Owned Global Footprint in the telecom testing industry.

GTT's distinctive approach to telecom testing differentiates it from its competitors. The company employs over 800 local testers stationed in 200 countries, enabling them to meticulously evaluate and simulate the local user experience. This approach empowers GTT's clients to establish robust local presences and ensures the reliability of their testing environments.

Currently, GTT provides an array of essential services in 200 countries, including:

SMS Testing: 
GTT covers every Mobile Network Operator (MNO) and supports all handset types in every country. Local staff conducts SMS testing, responds to SMS messages, and provides customers with screenshots of all SMS interactions to confirm character integrity.

Toll-Free Number Testing
GTT offers outbound local testing of toll-free numbers, including ITFS, TFN, UIFN, and more. Local staff uses local landline and mobile phones and sends completed Call Detail Records (CDRs) to customers.

SIM Purchasing & Shipping: 
Local staff purchases, registers, activates, and ships local SIM cards to customers. This service is available for every MNO in every country.

Telecom Equipment Hosting / Co-Location
GTT provides local hosting services for various telecom equipment, including mobile handsets, gateways, SIMRACKS, mini laptops, testing apps, and SIM cards. All equipment is connected to 24x7 Wi-Fi and power.

Local Addresses: 
Customers receive local utility bills that match photo IDs, enabling them to obtain local Direct Inward Dialing (DiD) phone numbers.

In the Wild Testing:
Local testing minimizes risk by ensuring that offerings work effectively before going to market.

GTT's global reach empowers businesses to seamlessly operate across the globe, establishing it as the world's most trusted telecom testing company. With local, experienced telecom testers, GTT offers customers access to the resources needed to boost customer retention and revenues. Choosing GTT as their telecom testing partner means customers gain a universal understanding of their in-country user experience and can make informed, actionable decisions, yielding measurable return on investment (ROI).

For more information about GTT and its comprehensive range of telecom testing services, please visit https://globaltelecomtesting.com/

Media Contact
Company Name: Global Telecom Testing
Contact Person: Stephen Levenson 
Phone Number: (954) 358-6292
Email: sales@globaltelecomtesting.com
Website: www.globaltelecomtesting.com 
City: Lighthouse Point
State: Florida
Country: USA


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

12:41 UBS KeyInvest: Ausblick 4. Quartal - Optimismus überwiegt/Telekom - Defensiv gewinnt
12:28 Julius Bär: 14.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
09:58 Marktüberblick: Infineon gesucht
09:11 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Geberit, Zurich Insurance
08:32 SMI stabilisiert sich
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Sandoz Spin-Off ging über die Bühne
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'233.52 19.63 9YSSMU
Short 11'454.59 13.84 64SSMU
Short 11'898.79 8.81 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'779.45 05.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'382.13 19.63 5SSMXU
Long 10'120.93 13.49 CVSSMU
Long 9'708.90 8.88 T2SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum neigt der Franken gegenüber Dollar und Euro zu Schwäche - Türkische Lira auf Talfahrt
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wurde in die Selbständigkeit entlassen: Sandoz-Aktie schliesst am ersten Handelstag über dem Eröffnungskurs
Novartis-Aktie wegen Sandoz-Abspaltung tiefer: Novartis bestätigt eigene Ziele
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zeigt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester
Leichte Entspannung am Anleihenmarkt: US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI beendet volatile Sitzung minimal tiefer -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen verlustreich
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meyer Burger-Investment eingefahren
Roche-Aktie niedriger: Roche präsentiert Langzeitdaten zu SMA-Mittel Evrysdi
Hohe Cash-Reserven: Diese Titel empfiehlt Goldman Sachs angesichts der schwachen US-Konjunktur
SAS-Aktie bricht dramatisch ein: Air France-KLM steigt bei SAS ein - Air France-Aktie etwas höher
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag höher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit