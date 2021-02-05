SMI 10’861 0.8%  SPI 13’547 0.7%  Dow 31’056 1.1%  DAX 14’060 0.9%  Euro 1.0817 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’642 0.9%  Gold 1’794 -2.2%  Bitcoin 33’663 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9042 0.0%  Öl 59.0 0.6% 
05.02.2021 00:00:00

Global survey presented at the Digital Liver Cancer Summit 2021 reveals heavy toll of COVID-19 first wave on liver cancer care

GENEVA, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The delays of screening programmes, diagnostic imaging and biopsies, cuts in the numbers of physicians available to treat liver cancer patients, cancellations of surgery, and a drop in the number of patients entered on clinical trials, were just some of the issues reported in the poll.

The global Liver Cancer Outcomes in Covid-19 (CERO-19) Survey led by the Barcelona Clinic Liver Cancer group from Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, CIBEREH, and the Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico of Milan included 76 high-volume cancer treatment centres which participated during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, finding that 87% of centres modified clinical practice for liver cancer patients. These centres spanned Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia.

Globally, around 800,000 people are diagnosed with liver cancer every year, accounting for 700,000 deaths.

The findings, presented today at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)'s Digital Liver Cancer Summit 2021, revealed a catalogue of interruptions to diagnosis and care. A total of 40.8% of centres said they had changed diagnostic procedures, 80.9% had altered screening programmes, and 39.5% had modified imaging studies.

Dr Sergio Muñoz-Martínez, lead study author, explains, "Our results reflect the impact of COVID-19 on the screening, diagnosis, and treatment of liver cancer patients around the world during the first wave of the pandemic. The modifications in liver cancer management due to this crisis raise the possibility of more patients being diagnosed with a later stage of cancer."

Previous studies have shown that poorer outcomes are associated with waiting or delaying treatment by two months.

Liver oncology nurses were shown to have taken on a more central role in providing telephone consultations with patients and in the digital transformation of services. "The COVID-19 crisis has promoted investment in liver oncology nurses to reflect their growing role, as well as in education and counselling of patients and their families," commented Dr Muñoz-Martínez.

"Future analyses will provide invaluable information around the clinical effectiveness of the strategies that have been implemented during this devastating health crisis."

SOURCE European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’116.00
3.00 %
Roche Hldg G 316.25
2.23 %
Alcon 68.48
2.12 %
CS Group 12.33
2.03 %
Swiss Re 82.78
1.65 %
Sika 251.10
0.12 %
Swisscom 485.60
0.02 %
Nestle 102.00
-0.20 %
LafargeHolcim 49.68
-0.48 %
ABB 26.09
-4.99 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
04.02.21
Vontobel derimail: 30%p.a. mit NIO, Tesla, XPeng
04.02.21
Schweizer Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf
04.02.21
Weekly-Hits: Volatilitätsstrategien- Geländegängige Ansätze / Plug Power – Aktie mit Wasserstoffantrieb
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche bleibt nach Corona-Jahr 2020 vorsichtig beim Ausblick
Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
Bitcoin steigt vierten Tag in Folge Richtung Rekordhoch
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Euro erstmals seit Anfang Dezember unter 1,20 USD - zum Franken kaum verändert - die Gründe
ABB mit leichtem Umsatzplus im Schlussquartal - ABB-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen stark belastet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in der Verlustzone
An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Indizes fielen am Donnerstag ins Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit