14.05.2020 18:15:00
Global Surgical Gloves Market Insights and Forecast to 2025: Impact of COVID-19
DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Gloves Market By Type (Latex Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyisoprene Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Others), By Origin (Natural, Synthetic (Latex Free)), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Surgical Gloves Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the rising incidences of communicable diseases. Recently, sudden outbreak of pandemic novel coronavirus disease, which is also a highly communicable disease and requires medical professional expertise to stop its propagation. This is expected to positively impact the market growth through 2025.
Furthermore, increase in the number of surgical and examination procedures is also propeling the market. Additionally, increasing R&D and investments by major players operating in the market to improve the efficacy and efficiency of the surgical gloves at an affordable cost is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.
The industry is segmented based on type, origin, distribution channel, application, company and region. Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into hospital and non-hospital. The hospital application segment is expected to dominate the market due to increase in use of these gloves by the physicians and hospital staff. Additionally, the drastic increase in surgical procedures is also anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during forecast period.
On the other hand, the non-hospital segment is also expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing use of these gloves in various end-user industries especially chemical, food & beverage industries, among others, to prevent the workers from toxic chemicals and chemical reactions.
Regionally, the Global Surgical Gloves Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the Global Surgical Gloves Market owing to the increasing awareness pertaining to safety and hygiene among healthcare professionals in the region.
Major players operating in the Global Surgical Gloves Market are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Surgical Gloves Market from 2015 to 2018.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Surgical Gloves Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.
- To classify and forecast the Global Surgical Gloves Market based on type, origin, distribution channel, application, company and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Surgical Gloves Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Surgical Gloves Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Surgical Gloves Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Surgical Gloves Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Surgical Gloves Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Surgical Gloves Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Surgical Gloves Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Latex Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyisoprene Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Others)
6.2.2. By Origin (Natural, Synthetic (Latex Free))
6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/ Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others)
6.2.4. By Application (Hospital v/s Non-Hospital)
6.2.5. By Company (2019)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Surgical Gloves Market Outlook
8. Europe Surgical Gloves Market Outlook
9. North America Surgical Gloves Market Outlook
10. South America Surgical Gloves Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Surgical Gloves Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.3. Company Details
14.4. Financials (As Reported)
14.5. Supply/ Value Chain Analysis
14.6. SWOT Analysis
14.7. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
14.8. Planned Investments
14.9. Market Positioning
14.10. Pricing Analysis (By Country)
14.11. Leading Players Profiled
14.11.1. Cartel Healthcare
14.11.2. Medline Industries Inc.
14.11.3. MolnlycKe Healthcare AB
14.11.4. Ansell Healthcare, LLC
14.11.5. Sempermed AG Holdings
14.11.6. Top Glove Corporation
14.11.7. Коѕѕаn Rubber Industries
14.11.8. Моtех Grоuр
14.11.9. Аnhuі Наојіе Рlаѕtіс and Rubbеr Рrоduсtѕ Со. Ltd.
14.11.10. Нutсhіnѕоn
14.11.11. Ѕhаngdоng Yuуuаn Lаtех Glоvеѕ
14.11.12. Glоbuѕ
14.11.13. Каnаm Lаtех Іnduѕtrіеѕ Рvt. Ltd.
14.11.14. Аѕmа Rubbеr Рrоduсtѕ Рvt. Ltd.
14.11.15. Kurian Abraham Private Limited (KAPL)
14.11.16. HL Rubber Industries
14.11.17. Rubbercare Protection Products Sdn. Bhd.
14.11.18. Jiangsu Cureguard Glove
14.11.19. Guangzhou Jun Da Gloves
14.11.20. Crown Medical
15. Strategic Recommendations
