Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$246.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$249.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$289.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$925.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Company

Honeywell Process Solutions

Omron Corporation

Progea S.r.l.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Willowglen Systems Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



North America SCADA Market

A Prelude to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



SCADA Market Growth

Future of SCADA System

Top Competitors Market Share

Global Market Share by Type

Global and Regional SCADA Market Size

Global Market Revenue

Regional Market Share





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

