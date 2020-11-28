SMI 10’485 -0.1%  SPI 13’041 0.2%  Dow 29’910 0.1%  DAX 13’336 0.4%  Euro 1.0826 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’528 0.5%  Gold 1’789 -1.3%  Bitcoin 15’390 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.2%  Öl 48.3 1.1% 

+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Bitcoin +13%, Ethereum +30%, Ripple +70% - in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
28.11.2020 00:18:00

Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"

IN THE MORNING SINGLE ARTWORK AMASSED OVER 7.1 MILLION LIKES ON HER INSTAGRAM IN 12 HOURS

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, multi-platinum, global superstar and multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez released her highly anticipated new single "In The Morning" on HITCO Get it here

Jennifer started "turkey egg" teasing the song earlier this week by releasing a :15 trailer on TikTok and Instagram with stunning face and body imagery. Yesterday, Jennifer released the "In The Morning" single cover artwork and announced the surprise single release date on Black Friday, November 27th, 2020. The single image, which was photographed by Mert & Marcus, has already garnered over 7.1 Million likes on her Instagram post, making this her most-liked image on her profile ever! 

With this latest release, "In The Morning", written and produced by Jackson Foote, Johnny Simpson, James Abrahart (J Hart), Jennifer Lopez, Jeremy Dussolliet, Tim Sommers, Patrick Ingunza, and Daniel Rondon, JLO assures her listeners that words of affirmation are the most impactful love language. "In The Morning" demands certainty in declarations of love insisting that assuredness be a constant and not just in moments where passions are roaring.

About Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, producer, singer, and entertainer who has established herself in music, film, and television and is one of the most influential female artists in history. As a recording and touring artist, she has sold over 75 million records and most recently wrapped her global sold out It's My Party tour. As an actress, Lopez has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion. As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes' "Most Powerful Celebrity", and People Magazine's first "Most Beautiful Woman in the World", in addition to receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award and two Golden Globe nominations for her critically acclaimed roles in the box office hits Hustlers and Selena. To this day, Lopez remains the only female artist to ever have a #1 album and #1 movie at the box office at the same time. With a career spanning over two decades at the top, Jennifer Lopez is cemented in history as a global icon and the ultimate multihyphenate.

Connect with Jennifer Lopez:
Instagram
Twitter
Spotify
YouTube
Facebook

Media Contact for Jennifer Lopez
Milan Blagojevic
milan@fullpic.com

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 230.60
1.14 %
Givaudan 3’643.00
1.11 %
Part Grp Hldg 966.40
1.07 %
Lonza Grp 551.80
0.69 %
Alcon 57.82
0.52 %
LafargeHolcim 48.07
-0.21 %
Novartis 81.06
-0.25 %
CieFinRichemont 76.78
-0.29 %
Swiss Re 83.74
-0.43 %
The Swatch Grp 229.40
-1.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.11.20
SMI ohne Schwung
27.11.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ausbruch aus Seitwärtskanal / EUR/USD – Kurs auf USD 1.200?
26.11.20
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
26.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc
26.11.20
Vontobel: Mega Shoppingdays im November bringen Umsatzrekorde
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Franken zum Euro auf tiefsten Stand seit fast sechs Monaten fällt
Bitcoin scheitert an Rekordhoch und bricht ein
Logitech, ams, VAT & Co.: Technologie-Werte nach Rekordhoch an der NASDAQ gesucht
US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten zu
Anteile abgestossen: Das Depot von Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal
Darum gibt der Euro seine Gewinne gegenüber dem US-Dollar und Franken ab
Moderna-Aktie: Moderna will Corona-Impfstoff schon im Dezember liefern
Förderung nur noch bis Jahresende: Tesla wirbt verstärkt für Solaranlagen
Kursziele aktualisiert: Wie laut Analysten die Chancen von Aurora Cannabis und Canopy Growth stehen
KPMG-Sonderprüfer: Wirecard hat uns Steine in den Weg gelegt - Wirecard-Aktie schliesst dennoch höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert schlussendlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen auf grünem Terrain
An der Wall Street fand am "Black Friday" ein verkürzter Handel statt. Der heimischen Markt rangierte in einer kleinen Bewegungsspanne. Der deutsche Leitindex liess seinen Vortagesschluss hinter sich. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen auch vor dem Wochenende eine freundliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit