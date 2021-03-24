SMI 11’067 -0.3%  SPI 13’980 -0.3%  Dow 32’420 0.0%  DAX 14’610 -0.4%  Euro 1.1052 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’833 0.1%  Gold 1’734 0.4%  Bitcoin 50’812 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9356 0.2%  Öl 64.0 6.1% 
24.03.2021 21:15:00

Global Superconductors Market Report 2021: Growing Demand for MRI Machines is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Superconductors Market

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Superconductors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global superconductors market is expected to grow from $4.85 billion in 2020 to $5.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.48%.

Major players in the superconductors market are American Superconductor, Bruker, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Southwire Company LLC., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Superconductor Technologies Inc., Cryomagnetics Inc., Deutsche Nanoschicht GmbH, and Japan Superconductor Technology Inc.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.08%.

Europe was the largest region in the superconductors market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The high costs associated with superconducting products are expected to hamper the growth of the superconductors market in the forecast period. Superconducting magnets are electromagnets, constructed from superconducting wire coils, and are required to be cooled while using to lower temperatures.

They can produce strong magnetic fields since the cable covering the magnet has no electrical resistance when the magnet is in its superconducting state. Although superconducting magnets are fantastic, they can be costly to operate due to the energy lost as heat in the windings. The cost of the semiconductor magnet ranges from $75 to $575 per kilogram depending on the manufacturer. Therefore, high-cost restraints the growth of the superconductors market.

Major companies working in the superconductor industry are focused on developing advanced technology solutions for superconductors. For instance, in June 2020, Festo, a German-based industrial control and automation company introduced a lab automation superconductor device that transfers materials without touching. The company stated that its SupraModule design that allows wireless control of operations with an autonomous energy generation on a magnetic, floating carrier.

The growing demand for MRI machines is expected to drive the growth of the superconductors market in the coming years. Magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, employs strong superconducting magnets to generate large and even magnetic fields within the patient's body. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) devices are an example of technology used to improve the precision of the diagnosis of health issues.

According to the Health System Tracker, in 2020, the USA has 40.4 MRI machines per million people, considerably more than most comparably rich countries excluding Japan (55.2). Therefore, the growing demand for MRI machines drives the growth of the superconductors market.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Superconductors Market Characteristics

3. Superconductors Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Superconductors

5. Superconductors Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Superconductors Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on the Market
5.2. Global Superconductors Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Superconductors Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Superconductors Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Type-I Superconductor
  • Type-II Superconductor

6.2. Global Superconductors Market, Segmentation by Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Stainless Steel
  • Yttrium Barium Copper Oxide
  • Bismuth Strontium Calcium Copper Oxide
  • Others

6.3. Global Superconductors Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Magnets
  • Cables
  • Transformers
  • Energy Storage Devices

6.4. Global Superconductors Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Energy
  • Electronics
  • Medical
  • Research and Development
  • Industrial
  • Others

7. Superconductors Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Superconductors Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Superconductors Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • American Superconductor
  • Bruker
  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Southwire Company LLC.
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • Fujikura Ltd.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc.
  • Cryomagnetics Inc.
  • Deutsche Nanoschicht GmbH
  • Japan Superconductor Technology Inc.
  • Supercon Inc.
  • SuperOx
  • Ceraco Ceramic Coating GmbH
  • Hyper Tech Research Inc.
  • LS Cable & System Ltd.
  • Scientific Magnetics
  • Theva Dunnschichttechnik GmbH.
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Evico Gmbh
  • Advanced Magnet Lab Inc.
  • Alstom
  • American Magnetics Inc.
  • ASG Superconductors Spa
  • Cryoelectra Gmbh
  • Cryoton Ltd.
  • Eriez Manufacturing Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9pfa1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-superconductors-market-report-2021-growing-demand-for-mri-machines-is-expected-to-drive-the-growth-of-the-superconductors-market-301255020.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:54 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:17 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:18 Das Rekordhoch rückt näher
23.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 90.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Partizipation auf den Swiss Equity Basket
23.03.21 Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr
Hier mehr erfahren!
Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin im Aufwind: Teslas können ab sofort mit Bitcoin gezahlt werden - Tesla-Aktie schwächer
GameStop legt Zahlen vor - Gewinn unter den Erwartungen - GameStop-Aktie bricht ein
Wall Street letztendlich stabil -- SMI schlussendlich im Minus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry platziert Wandelanleihe bis 2026 über 500 Millionen Franken
Credit Suisse-Aktie stabil: CS strukturiert Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäft in Österreich neu um
Elon Musk und Steve Jobs: Diese Gemeinsamkeiten verbinden die beiden Visionäre
UBS-Urteil in französischem Steuerfall auf September angesetzt - UBS-Aktie gefragt
Cathie Wood mit Mega-Kursziel für Tesla: Bald bei 4'000 US-Dollar?
Continental will Vitesco komplett abgeben - Aktie im Minus
Intel-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Intel will Kapazitäten für Chip-Produktion erhöhen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit