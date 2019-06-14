NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Submersible Pumps Market By Type (Non Clog, Borewell & Open Well), By Mode of Operation (Single Stage Vs. Multi-Stage), By Power Rating (Low, Medium & High), By Head (Below 50 m, 50 m–100 m & >100 m), By Sector, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028



Global submersible pumps market stood at $ 9.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7% to reach $ 19.3 billion by 2028, on account of increasing demand for submersible pumps in agriculture sector for irrigation purposes, growing need to treat wastewater generated from industrial sector and declining groundwater levels. Moreover, rising industrialization coupled with huge investments in infrastructure and water treatment development is expected to increase demand for submersible pumps across the globe during forecast period. Growing demand for water in emerging countries such as India and China owing to increasing construction agriculture activities is further expected to boost demand for submersible pumps. Additionally, factors such as increasing investment in oil & gas exploration, real time monitoring of submersible pumps operations and increasing competition leading to low price of submersible pumps would further drive the market over the next five years.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014 – 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 – 2028



Objective of the Study:



• To describe, examine and forecast global submersible pumps market.

• To provide a detailed analysis of global submersible pumps market on the basis of type, mode of operation, power rating, head, applications and region.

• To determine and forecast the market size, by segmenting the global market into five regions – Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

• To evaluate the demand for submersible pumps in various industry verticals globally such as water & wastewater, mining & construction, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, food & beverages, energy & power, and others.

• To scrutinize the competitive developments such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions in global submersible pumps market.

• To provide detailed information regarding the crucial factors influencing the growth of global submersible pumps market.

• To analyze the technical trends of global submersible pumps market.

• To identify and strategically profile the leading players operating in global submersible pumps market.



Some of the major players operating in global submersible pumps market are Xylem Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Weir Group Plc, Sulzer Limited, Atlas Copco AB, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Grundfos Holding A/S, KSB Aktiengesellschaft, Wilo SE, ITT Goulds Pumps Inc, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of submersible pumps manufacturers and suppliers in more than 75 countries across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified manufacturing companies and suppliers.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major submersible pump companies across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for global submersible pumps using a bottom-up approach, wherein submersible pump companies' value sales data for type, mode of operation, power rating and head were recorded and forecast for the future years.TechSci Research gathered this information by conducting interviews with industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as secondary sources directories, databases such as Central Pollution Control Board, IPMA, USDA, China Ministry of Water Resources, World Bank, OECD, EU Legislation, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Open well submersible pump, borewell submersible pump, non-clog submersible pump manufacturers and suppliers

• Major end users of submersible pumps

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to submersible pumps

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as manufacturers, distributors & dealers, customers and policy makers. The report would also help in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of specific market segments.



Report Scope:



In this report, global submersible pumps market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Open Well

o Borewell

o Non-Clog

• Market, by Mode of Operation:

o Single Stage

o Multi-Stage

• Market, by Power Rating:

o Low

o Medium

o High

• Market, by Head:

o Below 50 m

o 50 m – 100 m

o Above 100 m

• Market, by Applications:

o Water & Wastewater

o Mining & Construction

o Pulp & Paper

o Energy & Power

o Food & Beverages

o Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

o Others

• Market, by Geography:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of APAC

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Norway

Austria

Denmark

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

South Africa

Iran

UAE

Israel

Nigeria

Kuwait

Rest of MEA

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Venezuela

Rest of South America



Competitive Landscape



Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading 10 players on the basis of product portfolio, etc.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies present in global submersible pumps market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. Following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major countries.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Customer Profiling

• List of current suppliers of submersible pumps.



