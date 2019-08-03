03.08.2019 00:30:00

Global Stethoscope Market to 2024 - Leading Manufacturers in North America are Focusing on Expanding their Product Portfolio

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stethoscope Market - Analysis By Product Type, By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Stethoscope Market is Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 4.91% During 2019 – 2024.

Manual Stethoscope and Hospitals are the segments that have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to ageing and escalating population growth with changing lifestyle and growing awareness regarding various hazardous diseases, is propelling the market for Stethoscopes during the coming years. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Stethoscope Market in 2019.

Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America include presence of major leading stethoscope manufacturers in the region who are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and offering latest technology driven stethoscopes to the clinicians and physicians supported by enhanced focus on improving quality of healthcare services, thereby infusing growth in the market for Stethoscopes during the period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Stethoscope Market: Product Outlook

5. Global Stethoscope Market: An Analysis
5.1 By Value (2014-2018)
5.2 By Volume (2014-2018)
5.3 By Value (2019-2024)
5.4 By Volume (2019-2024)

6. Global Stethoscope Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 By Product Type (2018, 2024)
6.1.1 Global Manual Stethoscope Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)
6.1.2 Global Manual Stethoscope Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)
6.1.3 Global Manual Stethoscope Market Size, By Volume (2014-2024)
6.1.4 Global Electronic Stethoscope Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)
6.1.5 Global Electronic Stethoscope Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)
6.1.6 Global Electronic Stethoscope Market Size, By Volume (2014-2024)
6.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Stethoscope Market - By Product Type
6.3 By Application (2018, 2024)
6.3.1 Global Stethoscope Market Size for Hospitals, By Value (2014-2018)
6.3.2 Global Stethoscope Market Size for Hospitals, By Value (2019-2024)
6.3.3 Global Stethoscope Market Size for Ambulatory Surgical Center, By Value (2014-2018)
6.3.4 Global Stethoscope Market Size for Ambulatory Surgical Center, By Value (2019-2024)
6.3.5 Global Stethoscope Market Size for Clinics, By Value (2014-2018)
6.3.6 Global Stethoscope Market Size for Clinics, By Value (2019-2024)
6.3.7 Global Stethoscope Market Size for Home Care, By Value (2014-2018)
6.3.8 Global Stethoscope Market Size for Home Care, By Value (2019-2024)
6.3.9 Global Stethoscope Market Size for Others, By Value (2014-2018)
6.3.10 Global Stethoscope Market Size for Others, By Value (2019-2024)
6.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Stethoscopes Market - By Application

7. Market Share of Leading Stethoscope Companies

8. Global Stethoscope Market: Regional Analysis

9. Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Stethoscope Market - By Region

10. Global Stethoscope Market - Regional Share

Company Profiles

  • 3M
  • Medline Industries Inc
  • Welch Allyn
  • GF Health Products Inc
  • Rudolf Riester GmbH
  • American Diagnostic Corporation
  • Cardionics
  • Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co.
  • Smiths Medical
  • Omron Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8hp1z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-stethoscope-market-to-2024---leading-manufacturers-in-north-america-are-focusing-on-expanding-their-product-portfolio-300895681.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

