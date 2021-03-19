Global Sterilization Monitoring Market 2021-2025: Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sterilization Monitoring Market (2020-2025) by Technology, Product, Method of Sterilization, Process, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sterilization Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 546 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 809.7 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures, technological advancements in sterilization monitoring products and rising focus on food sterilization will help in boosting the growth of the market. Also lack of awareness on sterilization monitoring, and dearth of skilled professionals restrains the market.

End user noncompliance to sterilization standards poses a major challenge to the growth of this market.



Market Segmentation



By Technology, the market is classified as Biological Monitoring, Chemical Monitoring, and Mechanical Monitoring. Amongst them, the Chemical Monitoring segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Product, the market is classified as Biological and Chemical Indicators. The Biological Indicators is further classified as Self-Contained Vials, Spore Strips, Spore Ampoules, and Spore Suspensions. The Chemical Indicators is further classified as Internal Chemical Indicators and External Indicators. Amongst them, the Self-Contained Vials segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Method of Sterilization, the market is classified as Steam Sterilization, Ethylene Oxide Sterilization, Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization, and Formaldehyde Sterilization. Amongst them, the Ethylene Oxide Sterilization segment holds the highest market share.



By Process, the market is classified as Pack Monitoring, Load Monitoring, Equipment/Process Monitoring, and Exposure Monitoring. Amongst them, the Load Monitoring is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By End-User, the market is classified as Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, & Medical Device Companies, Research and Academic Institutes, Food & Beverage Industry, and Other End Users. Amongst them, the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, & Medical Device Companies is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. Steris announces definitive agreement to acquire Cantel medical - 12th January 2021

2. Propper Manufacturing Company has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Sterilization Assurance with Premier. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for sterilization monitoring products including, chemical and biological indicators for steam and ethylene oxide sterilization - 28th October 2019

3. MSC partners with Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc - 27th October 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Co., Getinge Group, Cantel Medical Corp, Cardinal Health, Inc., Mesa Laboratories, Inc., Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc., PMS Healthcare Technologies, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, GKE-Gmbh, Matachana Group, Andersen Products, Inc., Bag Health Care Gmbh, Terragene S.A., and Excelsior Scientific Ltd.



