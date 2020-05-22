22.05.2020 01:00:00

Global Stem Cells Group Announces the Launch of its New Division VITA NOVAS

MIAMI, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Having the cushion of an already established worldwide network and 10 years of experience of GSCG, VITA NOVAS has already gained ground with the inherited reputation of quality, innovation, and professionalism. The VITA NOVAS' program delivers micro-nutrients , vitamins and stimulating biological products intravenously, guaranteeing an effective way for the ingredients to become immediately available to the cells. This greatly decreases the time it takes for the medication or supplements to take effect. Patient-centered carved out packages The Shield, the Fighter, and the Lightening are delivered on-demand to homes, offices, or hotels administered by certified healthcare professionals.

Believing on the precept of Prevent-Protect-Thrive, VITA NOVAS aspires to set standards in the industry, and committed to ensure in-home, and personalized patient service; keeping them away from hospitals and emergencies. VITA NOVAS offers infusion packages, mixed with essential fluids, electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants as a powerful cocktail to stimulate the immune system and help bolster it to assist in fighting infections and diseases. In-line with the evolved life pattern of social distancing, the process of treatment at VITA NOVAS is as simple as:

Select Your Service Area

Schedule a video consultation with our local doctors to discuss your possible treatment plan

Receive the treatment at home

"We have combined elements of Tele-health with Regenerative therapy, IV wellness infusions, and a direct-to-consumer model intending to serve at the patient's' place of residence, due to convenience and social distancing practices," explains Benito Novas , CEO of VITA NOVAS.

The secret behind the VITA NOVAS program is the provision of assistance and prime incentives to medical professionals. Once a physician joins the network, the company provides training and support that they will need in order to set-up run, and market their practices. They enjoy geography and specialization exclusively as well as a strong network of patients referrals, increased revenues, and conduct consultations from home.

Global Stem Cells Group, with golden track record and experience of a decade, is the parent company of six wholly owned operating companies dedicated entirely to stem cell research, training, products, and solutions. Founded in 2010 by Benito Novas, the company combines dedicated researchers, physicians, patient educators, and solution providers with the shared goal of meeting the growing worldwide need for leading-edge Regenerative Medicine treatments. Global Stem Cells Groups corporate mission is to make the promise of Regenerative medicine a reality for patients around the world. With each of GSCGs six operating companies focused on a separate research-based mission, the result is a global network of state-of-the-art regenerative technology, while adhering to the highest medical standards.

VITA NOVAS can help, to find your service area, please visit: http://www.vitanovas.net
To know more about the company, visit http://www.stemcellsgroup.com

 

SOURCE Global Stem Cells Group

