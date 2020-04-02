Global Sourdough Market Assessment 2020: Analysis by Type, Ingredient, Application, End-user, and Geography with Company Profiles of Key Players

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sourdough - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sourdough market accounted for $2.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for gluten-free sourdough products and fermented foods, growing demand for bread types paired with health benefits among consumers, increased urbanization and rising preference for sourdough pizza are some of the key factors fuelling market growth. However, high costs associated with sourdough products restraint market growth.



Amongst application, Pizza base is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to increasing consumer receptivity to new flavours and rising consumption in Europe. Furthermore, rising R&D investments by prominent restaurant chains in the pizza industry, including Pizza Hut, has contributed positively to the growth of the segment.



By Geography, The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant market growth during the forecast period with countries such as China, Japan, and India contributing substantially to the growth of the regional market. Growing demand for baked products free of chemicals and preservatives in these countries has put sourdough-based products in the spotlight. India is likely to have a prominent position in the Asia Pacific market owing to the presence of abundant native and ancient varieties of wheat that are high in nutrition and flavour.



Some of the key players in the global Sourdough market are Truckee Sourdough Company, Lallemand, Ernst Bocker GmbH & Co. KG, Alpha Baking Co, Josey Baker Bread, Gold Coast Bakeries, Puratos NV/SA, GoodMills Group GmbH, Riverside Sourdough, Dr Otto Suwelack Nachf Gmbh & Co, Bread SRSLY, German Bakehouse, Philibert Savours, Boudin SF, Backaldrin International, Morabito Baking Co. Inc., Italmill Srl, and Madison Sourdough.



