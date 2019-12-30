Global Sorbitan Esters Market to Witness a CAGR of 5.07 % During 2018-2024: Energias Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sorbitan esters market is likely to generate a demand of USD 1,372.6 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.07 % over the next seven years. Growing use of sorbitan esters across a wide range of applications such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care, among others, is projected to augment market demand over the forecast period. Also, rising demand for bio based surfactants in light of key regulations and environmental concerns is likely to drive the market for sorbitan esters.

Sorbitan esters also called as spans are nonionic surfactants, which act as emulsifying agents. Sorbitan esters of fatty acids are derived from reaction of sorbital with commercial grade fatty acid. Sorbitan esters, when used alone produce stable water-in –oil and micro emulsion. They are frequently used in combination with their ethoxylates to produce water-in-oil or oil in water emulsions.

Key findings from the report:

Europe dominated the global market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period

Some of the key companies operating in the industry include Croda International Plc; Clariant AG; AkzoNobel N.V.; Ashland Inc.; Evonik Industries; PolyOne Corporation; DuPont; Addcomp Holland; and Lonza Group; among others

Vast applications of sorbitan esters driving market growth

Sorbitan esters are widely used in cosmetics, food products, and pharmaceutical formulations as lipophilic nonionic surfactant. Sorbitan esters in combination with ethoxylated sorbitan esters (polysorbates) are used in ice creams, icings, chocolate, and fillings. In cosmetics, they are used in various products which include skin care, hair care, makeup bases and foundations, shampoos, powders, and deodorants. Sorbitan esters also find their applications in pharmaceuticals, household, industrial and textile industries as solubilizers, emulsifiers and lubricants.

Sorbitan Esters market – Regional insight

Europe dominated the global market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The growth can be primarily attributed to high demand for beauty and personal care products along with the increasing expenditure in pharmaceutical industry. Asia-Pacific sorbitan esters market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for food emulsifier and food additives coupled with rising disposable income is augmenting the market growth in the region.

The report segments sorbitan esters market on the basis of type, application, and region.

By Type

Sorbitan tristearate

Sorbitan monostearate

Sorbitan monooleate

Sorbitan trioleate

Sorbitan monopalmitate

Sorbitan monolaurate

By Application

Food & beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

