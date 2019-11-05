|
05.11.2019 15:20:00
Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Industry
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Solar Photovoltaic Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$34.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.3%. Utility, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 34.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.8 Billion by the year 2025, Utility will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799686/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 29.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Utility will reach a market size of US$930.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AGC Solar; AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.; Borosil Glass Works Ltd.; Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd.; Dongguan CSG Solar Glass Co., Ltd.; Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited; Euroglas GmbH; f | solar GmbH; Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.; Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Limited; Guangfeng Solar Glass (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.; Guardian Glass; Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG; Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co., Ltd.; Interfloat Corporation; Jinjing Group; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Qingdao Migo Glass Co., Ltd.; Saint-Gobain SA; Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd.; Sisecam Flat Glass; Sunarc Technology A/S; Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation; Thermosol Glass India (P) Ltd.; Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799686/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Solar Photovoltaic Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Utility (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Utility (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Residential (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Residential (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-Residential (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Non-Residential (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: AR Coated (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: AR Coated (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Tempered (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Tempered (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: TCO (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: TCO (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 17: United States Solar Photovoltaic Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Canadian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Canadian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar
Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Market for Solar Photovoltaic Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Japanese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Chinese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Chinese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Chinese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 33: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 40: French Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: French Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: German Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Italian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Italian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Italian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 52: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Solar Photovoltaic Glass:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: United Kingdom Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Spanish Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Spanish Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 59: Russian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Russian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Russian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 63: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 66: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and
2025
Table 71: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Australian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 77: Indian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Indian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Indian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 81: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Photovoltaic
Glass: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 90: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 91: Latin American Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 94: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 95: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 96: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 99: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 100: Brazilian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 101: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 102: Brazilian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 103: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 106: Mexican Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Solar Photovoltaic Glass
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 108: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Solar Photovoltaic Glass
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 110: Rest of Latin America Solar Photovoltaic Glass
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 111: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 112: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 113: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 114: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar
Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: Iranian Market for Solar Photovoltaic Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 120: Iranian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 121: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 122: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 124: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Saudi Arabian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Saudi Arabian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 129: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 133: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Rest of Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 137: African Solar Photovoltaic Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 138: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: African Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: African Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGC SOLAR
AVIC SANXIN
BOROSIL GLASS WORKS
CHANGZHOU ALMADEN
DONGGUAN CSG SOLAR GLASS
EMMVEE TOUGHENED GLASS PRIVATE LIMITED
EUROGLAS GMBH
FLAT GLASS GROUP
GUANGDONG GOLDEN GLASS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
GUANGFENG SOLAR GLASS
GUARDIAN GLASS
HECKER GLASTECHNIK GMBH & CO. KG
HENAN HUAMEI CINDA INDUSTRIAL
INTERFLOAT CORPORATION
JINJING GROUP
NIPPON SHEET GLASS
QINGDAO MIGO GLASS CO., LTD.
SAINT-GOBAIN SA
SHENZHEN TOPRAY SOLAR CO., LTD.
SISECAM FLAT GLASS
SUNARC TECHNOLOGY A/S
TAIWAN GLASS INDUSTRY CORPORATION
THERMOSOL GLASS INDIA ( P) LTD.
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS
F | SOLAR GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799686/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-solar-photovoltaic-glass-industry-300951504.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow fester erwartet -- SMI mit etwas leichterer Tendenz -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Rekordjagd an der Wall Street geht weiter. Der heimische Markt weist am Dienstag einen leichten Abschlag aus. Der deutsche Leitindex legt etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}