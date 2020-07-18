Global software technology leader Jenkon introduces Direct Selling veteran Meredith Berkich as Chief Growth Officer

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning software provider, Jenkon, welcomes Meredith Berkich as Chief Growth Officer, spearheading business development and new growth strategies. She brings over 25 years of executive experience in corporate direct selling and sales force development. Meredith's C-level leadership has led to triple-digit increases in revenue, with both billion-dollar and multi-national direct sellers.

"In unprecedented times, the need for innovation, adaptability, and speed with technology has never been more paramount. It is in times such as these that leaders of the future emerge. Over the last 40 years, Jenkon has consistently proven itself to be the industry-leader during significant change in the digital landscape. This month, we are announcing a new solution suite that will vault direct sellers into greater opportunities with online sales, product promotion, social selling, referral marketing and the expanding gig economy." says Robert Cavitt, Jenkon CEO. "To lead this expansion and launch of a new technology suite, we are very excited to announce the addition of Meredith to our team.

'In direct selling, nothing is more important than our independent representatives and retail customers. Meredith's unique experience as a sales leader at billion-dollar, direct sellers will bring invaluable perspective and excitement to our organization, product development and customer relationships.'

Meredith adds her enthusiasm; "I have been a super-fan of Jenkon for over 15 years, and a corporate client as well. Having worked with numerous software companies, I know first-hand the value of a true partnership from design to implementation and measurements. As hard as direct selling teams work to drive business forward, efforts should never be hindered by technology. I am privileged to join in Jenkon's digital leadership of empowering direct sellers worldwide, both field and corporate.

Meredith will focus on growth strategy, designs, and processes to support Jenkon's continued expansion. Working closely with industry partners and clients, she will bring her unique experience as a field leader to the enterprise-software marketplace in direct selling.

Customers and guests are invited to visit http://www.jenkon.com to learn more about Jenkon solutions and to request a complimentary consultation. On Facebook & LinkedIn: Jenkon Software

SOURCE Jenkon