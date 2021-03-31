Global Soft Skills Training Market Report 2020: Impact of Pandemic on the Market with Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The soft skills training market is expected to grow by USD 14.9 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the soft skills training market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Soft Skills Training Market Participants:

Articulate Global Inc.

Articulate Global Inc. operates its business under Articulate 360, Other Products, and Support segments. Some of the soft skills offered by the company include communication, listening and empathy

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

Computer Generated Solutions Inc. creates and delivers high-quality eLearning solutions.

Coursera Inc.

Coursera Inc. offers diversified soft skill courses to a wide range of customers.

Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Soft skills training market is segmented as below:

End-user

Corporate



Academic

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The soft skills training market is driven by emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 globally is also expected to trigger the soft skills training market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

