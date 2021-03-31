SMI 11’121 0.3%  SPI 14’087 0.4%  Dow 33’067 -0.3%  DAX 15’009 1.3%  Euro 1.1041 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’926 1.1%  Gold 1’685 -1.6%  Bitcoin 55’375 2.3%  Dollar 0.9422 0.3%  Öl 64.0 -1.8% 

31.03.2021 03:30:00

Global Soft Skills Training Market Report 2020: Impact of Pandemic on the Market with Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Soft Skills Training Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The soft skills training market is expected to grow by USD 14.9 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the soft skills training market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. 

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. 

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Industries:
Cross-cultural Training Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The cross-cultural training market size has the potential to grow by $1.22 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Major Three Soft Skills Training Market Participants:
Articulate Global Inc.
Articulate Global Inc. operates its business under Articulate 360, Other Products, and Support segments. Some of the soft skills offered by the company include communication, listening and empathy

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.
Computer Generated Solutions Inc. creates and delivers high-quality eLearning solutions.

Coursera Inc.
Coursera Inc. offers diversified soft skill courses to a wide range of customers.

Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Soft skills training market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Corporate
    • Academic
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

The soft skills training market is driven by emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 globally is also expected to trigger the soft skills training market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

