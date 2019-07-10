Global Soft Robotics Market to 2026 - High Cost of Installation is Restricting Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soft Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Soft Robotics market accounted for $308.05 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,776.59 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing usage of medical and health care industry and the need for human safety in manufacturing units. However, the high cost of installation is restricting market growth.

Soft Robotics is the exact subfield of robotics commerce with constructing robots from extremely acquiescent equipment, similar to those established in alive organisms. It draws heavily from the way in which living organisms move and adapt to their surroundings. Indifference to robots built from rigid equipment, soft robots allow for increased suppleness and adaptability for accomplishing tasks, as well as improved safety when working around humans.

The exoskeletons have been commercialized and the market diffusion is comparatively better compared to the soft grippers and soft co-robots. This is due to the concentrated research in the medical devices sector owing to the need for human assistance.

By Geography, Asia Pacific was the leading market and is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for latest technology and equipment such as the use of treatment robots, including exoskeletons, in private and public hospitals are expected to impact the market growth.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Soft Robotics Market, By Robot Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Co-Robots

5.3 Inflated Robots

5.4 Soft Grippers

5.5 Wearables (Exoskeletons)



6 Global Soft Robotics Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Human Motor Assistance

6.3 R&D of Humanoids



7 Global Soft Robotics Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Food and Beverages

7.4 Logistics

7.5 Medical and Healthcare

7.6 Other End Users



8 Global Soft Robotics Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 ABB

10.2 Bionik Laboratories

10.3 Cyberdyne

10.4 Ekso Bionics Holdings

10.5 Empire Robotics

10.6 FANUC America Corporation

10.7 KUKA AG

10.8 Otherlab Orthotics

10.9 Pneubotics, Inc.

10.10 ReWalk Robotics

10.11 RightHand Robotics, Inc.

10.12 Soft Robotics Inc

10.13 SynTouch LLC

10.14 Yaskawa Electric



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/il96lm





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-soft-robotics-market-to-2026---high-cost-of-installation-is-restricting-market-growth-300882519.html

SOURCE Research and Markets