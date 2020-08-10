|
10.08.2020 20:45:00
Global Social Media Analytics Market 2020-2025 Featuring Cision, Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, and Adobe Among Others
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Media Analytics Market by Component, Application (Sales and Marketing Management, Customer Experience Management, and Competitive Intelligence), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market study covers the social media analytics market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as component, deployment model, organization size, application, industry verticals, and region.
The global social media analytics market is expected to grow from USD 3,587 million in 2020 to USD 15,577 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 34.1% from 2020 to 2025
The social media analytics industry is driven by an increased focus on competitive intelligence and increasing user engagement of social media using smartphones. However, rising numbers of users on various websites on social media platforms further contribute to the growth of the social media analytics market.
Services segment to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period
The social media analytics market by component is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are professional services and managed services. Professional services are further bifurcated into consulting, and training and education. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of the social media analytics software, which leads to the increasing the demand for pre- and post-deployment services, as these solutions require training, owing to technical complexities.
Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The social media analytics market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and Infomation Technology (IT), retail and eCommerce, healthcare, media and entertainment, government and defense, travel and hospitality, others (education and research, transportation and logistics, and energy and utilities). A rise in competition among players across social media platforms and the emergence of a number of healthcare and life science players in the social analytics market space are factors projected to drive the growth of this vertical.
APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is becoming a new hotspot in the social media analytics market, due to rising investments in the process of using social media platforms across potential economies. Several Asian countries are leveraging on information-intensive data management technologies, and social media analytics is one of the leading technology trends. Companies have achieved a strong position in the social media analytics market due to their well-practiced strategy of increasing the customer base through acquisitions and partnerships with significant players in the market
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Social Media Analytics Market
4.2 Market: Top 3 Applications
4.3 Market, by Industry Vertical
4.4 Market: by Application and Region
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Focus on the Market and Competitive Intelligence
5.2.1.2 Increasing User Engagement of Social Media Using Smartphones
5.2.1.3 Need for Social Media Measurement to Enhance the Customer Experience
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Complexities in the Analytical Workflow
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Voluminous Data Generation Through Social Media Platforms
5.2.3.2 Increasing Cloud Adoption Trends
5.2.3.3 High Adoption Rate of Social Media Analytics Solutions Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Standard Measures for Social Media Analytics
5.2.4.2 Lack of a Single Solution to Manage the Increasing Unstructured Data
5.3 Adjacent Markets
5.4 Industry Trends
5.4.1 Social Media Analytics Ecosystem
5.4.2 Use Cases
5.4.2.1 Use Case 1: Banking Services
5.4.2.2 Use Case 2: Telecommunications and IT
5.4.2.3 Use Case 3: Hospitality Industry
5.4.2.4 Use Case 4: Media and Entertainment
5.4.2.5 Use Case 5: Energy and Utilities
5.4.2.6 Use Case 6: Healthcare and Life Sciences
5.4.2.7 Use Case 7: Manufacturing
5.4.2.8 Use Case 8: Retail and Ecommerce
5.4.2.9 Use Case 9: Government and Defense
5.4.2.10 Use Case 10: Transportation and Logistics
5.4.3 Technologies in Social Media Analytics
5.4.3.1 Big Data
5.4.3.2 Machine Learning
5.4.3.3 Natural Language Processing
6 Social Media Analytics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7 Social Media Analytics Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sales and Marketing Management
7.3 Customer Experience Management
7.4 Competitive Intelligence
7.5 Risk Management and Fraud Detection
7.6 Public Safety and Law Enforcement
7.7 Others
8 Social Media Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Social Media Analytics Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Social Media Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Telecommunications and IT
10.4 Retail and Ecommerce
10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.6 Government and Defense
10.7 Media and Entertainment
10.8 Travel and Hospitality
10.9 Other Industry Verticals
11 Social Media Analytics Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Middle East and Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.1.1 Visionary Leaders
12.1.2 Innovators
12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.1.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Oracle
13.3 Salesforce
13.4 IBM
13.5 Adobe
13.6 SAS Institute
13.7 Clarabridge
13.8 Netbase
13.9 Digimind
13.10 Brandwatch
13.11 Talkwalker
13.12 Meltwater
13.13 Khoros
13.14 Cision
13.15 Simplify360
13.16 Hootsuite
13.17 Sprout Social
13.18 Metaquotes Software
13.19 Socialbakers
13.20 Frrole
13.21 Prudence Analytics and Software Solutions
13.22 Mavsocial
13.23 Oktopost
13.24 Quintly
13.25 Rival IQ
13.26 Buffer
13.27 Sotrender
13.28 Awario
13.29 Agorapulse
13.30 Sendible
13.31 Brand24
13.32 Social Media Analytics Solution Offered by Social Media Channels
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7ka0h
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-social-media-analytics-market-2020-2025-featuring-cision-oracle-salesforce-ibm-and-adobe-among-others-301109254.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Schweizer Börse: SMI geht fest aus dem Montagshandel -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimischen Märkte notierten zum Wochenstart höher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas fester. Beim Dow Jones stehen die Börsenampeln auf grün. An den asiatischen Börsen begann die neue Handelswoche ohne eine gemeinsame Kursrichtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}