+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
18.04.2020 01:00:00

Global Soap Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025: Country Statistical Data for 200 Countries and Profiles of Major Producers

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World - Soap - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report has been designed to provide a detailed analysis of the global soap market. It covers the most recent data sets of quantitative medium-term prospects, as well as developments in production, trade, consumption and prices. The report also outlines a comparative analysis of the largest consuming countries, revealing opportunities opened for producers and exporters across the globe. The outlook outlines market perspectives to 2025.

Product coverage: Soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for use as soap, in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes, whether or not containing soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap; paper, wadding, felt and nonwovens, impregnated, coated or covered with soap or detergent.

Countries coverage: Worldwide - the report contains statistical data for 200 countries and includes detailed profiles of the 50 largest consuming countries (United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Italy, Russian Federation, India, Canada, Australia, Republic of Korea, Spain, Mexico, Indonesia, Netherlands, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Sweden, Nigeria, Poland, Belgium, Argentina, Norway, Austria, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Denmark, South Africa, Malaysia, Israel, Singapore, Egypt, Philippines, Finland, Chile, Ireland, Pakistan, Greece, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Czech Republic, Qatar, Peru, Romania, Vietnam) + the largest producing countries.

Data coverage:

  • Soap market size and volume;
  • Soap market trends and prospects;
  • Global soap production and its dynamics;
  • Per capita consumption;
  • Breakdown of production by region and country;
  • Medium term outlook;
  • Soap trade (exports/imports);
  • Prices for soap;
  • Profiles of the main manufacturers.

The report will help you:

  • Get a bigger picture of the market;
  • Rewire your business around market trends;
  • Devise your marketing strategy;
  • Operate with increased effectiveness.

This report is designed for manufacturers, distributors, importers, and wholesalers, as well as for investors, consultants and advisors.

In this report, you can find information that helps you to make informed decisions on the following issues:

  • How to diversify your business and benefit from new market opportunities
  • How to load your idle production capacity
  • How to boost your sales on overseas markets
  • How to increase your profit margins
  • How to make your supply chain more sustainable
  • How to reduce your production and supply chain costs
  • How to outsource production to other countries
  • How to prepare your business for global expansion

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Methodology And AI Platform
1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business
1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview
3.1 Market Size
3.2 Consumption By Country
3.3 Market Forecast To 2025

4. Most Promising Products
4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business
4.2 Best-Selling Products Worldwide
4.3 Most Consumed Product Worldwide
4.4 Most Traded Product
4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries
5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product
5.2 Top Producing Countries
5.3 Top Exporting Countries
5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets
6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product
6.2 Top Consuming Markets
6.3 Unsaturated Markets
6.4 Top Importing Markets
6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Global Production
7.1 Production Volume And Value
7.2 Production By Country

8. Global Imports
8.1 Imports From 2007-2017
8.2 Imports By Country
8.3 Import Prices By Country

9. Global Exports
9.1 Exports From 2007-2017
9.2 Exports By Country
9.3 Export Prices By Country

10. Profiles of Major Producers

11. Country Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7s5wub

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-soap-market-analysis-and-forecasts-2020-2025-country-statistical-data-for-200-countries-and-profiles-of-major-producers-301042861.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 41.23
10.42 %
UBS Group 9.27
4.58 %
LafargeHolcim 37.00
3.90 %
CS Group 7.93
3.88 %
The Swatch Grp 198.55
2.98 %
Sika 160.55
1.13 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
0.86 %
Givaudan 3’214.00
0.12 %
Lonza Grp 407.70
-0.27 %
Swisscom 517.60
-0.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
17.04.20
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Spiel
17.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Vor neuer Aufwärtswelle? / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Diagnostics arbeitet an Test zum Nachweis von Corona-Antikörpern - Roche-Aktie im Aufwind
Darum sinkt der Euro zum Franken - EUR/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
Gilead-Aktie schiesst hoch: Gilead-Arznei zeigt Erfolge bei COVID-19
"Schlimmster Bärenmarkt meines Lebens": Jim Rogers sieht noch keine Trendwende am Aktienmarkt
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Diese Milliardäre konnten trotz Krise ihren Reichtum vermehren
Banken können sich von ams-Aktien aus der Kapitalerhöhung trennen - ams-Aktie auf Höhenflug
Branchen und Aktien im Fokus: Wer sind die Profiteure der Corona-Krise?
Zur Rose legt im ersten Quartal deutlich zu - Aktie verliert dennoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Auch an der Wall Street waren Kursaufschläge zu verzeichnen. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB