|
17.08.2020 18:45:00
Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market by Product, Application, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoke Evacuation Systems Market by Product (Smoke Evacuator [Portable & Stationary], Filter, Pencil, Accessories), Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, Aesthetic), End-User (Hospitals, ASC, Surgical Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is projected to reach US$ 154 million by 2025 from US$ 115 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1%.
The adoption of smoke evacuation systems is growing across major healthcare markets mainly due to increased product availability of smoke evacuation systems, rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, expansion in the target patient population needing surgical procedures, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant operating room protocols and guidelines for smoke evacuation.
Smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period
On the basis of product, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into smoke evacuating systems, smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke-evac fusion products (shrouds), smoke evacuation tubings, and accessories. The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption among healthcare facilities and its significant usage due to the safety benefits of creating a healthier environment for surgeons, nurses, technologists, and surgical teams.
Hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all end-users in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period
On the basis of end-user, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cosmetic surgery centers, dental clinics, and veterinary healthcare providers. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period due to the large target population aiming for surgical treatments. Moreover, factors such as the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), especially in hospital settings; developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asian Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries; growing geriatric population; and favorable government policies and recommendations for the use of smoke evacuation systems in hospitals are likely to propel market growth.
Laparoscopic surgeries segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all applications in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period
On the basis of applications, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, open general surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries. The laparoscopic surgeries segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Also, factors such as the advantages associated with laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room are expected to drive market growth.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as bypass heart procedures (coupled with the rising target population); improvements in healthcare systems; rising medical tourism; increasing government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure; and the increasing number of hospitals.
Research Coverage
This report studies the smoke evacuation systems market based on product type, application, end-user, and region. It also covers factors affecting market growth, analyzes various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the study analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the size of market segments with respect to key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the global smoke evacuation systems market are CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Ethicon (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), I.C Medical (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Pall Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Deroyal (US).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Overview
4.2 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Product, 2020 vs. 2025
4.3 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Share, By End User, 2020 vs. 2025
4.4 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Application, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD Million)
4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Product Availability
5.2.1.2 Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
5.2.1.3 Growing Target Patient Population
5.2.1.4 Wider Acceptance and Availability of Relevant Operating Room Protocols and Guidelines
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limited Clinical Evidence to Establish Operational Efficacy of Target Products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries
5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Elective Surgical Procedures
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Pricing Pressure on Market Players
5.2.4.2 Procedural Concerns
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market
6 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands
6.3 Smoke Evacuation Filters
6.4 Smoke Evacuating Systems
6.5 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)
6.6 Smoke Evacuation Tubing
6.7 Accessories
7 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Laparoscopic Surgeries
7.3 Open General Surgeries
7.4 Orthopedic Surgeries
7.5 Medical Aesthetics Surgeries
8 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
8.4 Cosmetic Surgery Centers
8.5 Dental Clinics
8.6 Veterinary Healthcare Providers
9 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 RoW
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Rank Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Product Launches
10.3.2 Acquisitions
11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
11.1.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria
11.1.2 Stars
11.1.3 Emerging Leaders
11.1.4 Pervasive Players
11.1.5 Emerging Companies
11.2 Company Profiles
11.2.1 Conmed Corporation
11.2.2 Medtronic PLC
11.2.3 Stryker Corporation
11.2.4 Recent Developments
11.2.5 Ethicon (a Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Company)
11.2.6 Recent Developments
11.2.7 Olympus Corporation
11.2.8 Pall Corporation (a Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)
11.2.9 Ecolab
11.2.10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
11.2.11 Coopersurgical, Inc. (a Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies, Inc.)
11.2.12 Utah Medical Products, Inc.
11.2.13 Deroyal
11.2.14 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
11.2.15 I.C. Medical, Inc.
11.2.16 KLS Martin
11.2.17 Symmetry Surgical Inc.
11.2.18 Other Companies
11.2.18.1 Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
11.2.18.2 Karl Storz Endoskope
11.2.18.3 Surgiform Technology
11.2.18.4 Meyer-Haake GmbH
11.2.18.5 Surgical Holdings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa1dxh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smoke-evacuation-systems-market-by-product-application-end-user-and-region---forecast-to-2025-301113291.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Zum Wochenstart zeigt sich der Dow Jones unbeeindruckt. Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}