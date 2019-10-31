+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Global Smartwatch Development Trends and Brand Strategies 2018-2022: Development of Brands, Including Apple, Fitbit, Fossil, and Garmin, and their Product Strategies

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smartwatch Development Trends and Brand Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smartwatch shipment volume is estimated to reach 134 million units in 2020 as the market has been inspired by the new generation of Apple Watch which can work without an iPhone and perform outstandingly in the medical sector over the years. As a result, the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of the global smartwatch market between 2018 and 2022 is estimated at 16%.

Apple Watch has been the most appealing with unique functions and appearance and thus has been the best-selling product of its kind over the past two years. For this reason, other counterparts have been imitating Apple Watch's specifications and functions. This report provides the development of the global smartwatch market, focuses on three key development trends observed and examines product strategies of key players, such as Apple, Fitbit, Fossil, and Garmin.

List of Topics

  • Development of the global smartwatch industry, touching on the development of Apple and other brands
  • Development of smartwatch features and includes its three key trends
  • Development of brands, including Apple, Fitbit, Fossil, and Garmin, and their product strategies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development of the Global Smartwatch Industry
1.1 Apple Watch to Drive Global Market Growth
1.2 Apple the Biggest Player in Smartwatch Market

2. Global Development of Smartwatch Features
2.1 Three Major Smartwatch Trends
2.2 Three Development Trends of Smartwatch Functions
2.2.1 Direct Internet connectivity as Key Feature of Multi-functional Smartwatches
2.2.2 Popularization of NFC Payment
2.2.3 Smartwatches as Personal Health Monitoring Gadgets

3. Product Strategies of Leading Smartwatch Vendors
3.1 Apple Taps into MVNO Market with Direct Internet Access
3.2 Fitbit Targets Demand for High Price-Performance Products and Aggressively Taps into Healthcare Market
3.3 Fossil Defends Market Share with Fast Time-to-Market Strategy and Basic Smartwatch Functions
3.4 Garmin Avoids Competition with GPS Smartwatches Designed for Sports
3.5 Smartwatch Features Give a Clue to Vendors' Future Developments

4. Author's Perspective

