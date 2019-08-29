29.08.2019 12:45:00

Global Smart Worker Market Report 2019-2025: Services Competitor Revenue Share, Software Breakdown of Key Players, Hardware Market Share Positioning

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Worker - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Worker market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.2%

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.7% growth momentum.

Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$179.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$326.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$304.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$822.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

  • 3M Company (USA)
  • Accenture PLC (Ireland)
  • Avnet (USA)
  • Corvex Connected Safety (USA)
  • DAQRI (USA)
  • Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)
  • Hiotron (India)
  • Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
  • Intel Corporation (USA)
  • Intellinium (France)
  • Oracle Corporation (USA)
  • Parsable, Inc. (USA)
  • Proglove (Germany)
  • Rice Electronics (USA)
  • Smart Track S.R.L (Italy)
  • Softweb Solutions Inc. (USA)
  • Solution Analysts (USA)
  • Vandrico Solutions Inc. (Canada)
  • Wearable Technologies Limited (United Kingdom)
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Smart Worker Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
  • Hardware (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
  • Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
  • Services (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

    • For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v4d4ow

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

    Media Contact:

    Research and Markets
    Laura Wood, Senior Manager
    press@researchandmarkets.com

    For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
    Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-worker-market-report-2019-2025-services-competitor-revenue-share-software-breakdown-of-key-players-hardware-market-share-positioning-300908533.html

    SOURCE Research and Markets

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    10:12
    		Vontobel: 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
    09:30
    		DAX: Entscheidung vertagt
    09:19
    		Weekly-Hits: Nahrungsmittelsektor & Schweizer Versicherer
    28.08.19
    		Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
    28.08.19
    		SMI-Anleger setzen auf Zinssenkungen
    27.08.19
    		BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
    26.08.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    28.08.19
    		Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
    29.12.18
    		J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
    mehr
    BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Der Franken fällt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
    Pfund im Abwärtstaumel: Johnson will Parlament beurlauben
    Was bezweckt Facebook tatsächlich mit der Kryptowährung Libra
    Credit Suisse und Vontobel dabei: Sieben Schweizer Banken angeblich in Geldwäschereifall Karimova verwickelt
    Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
    Darum notiert der Euro weiterhin unter 1,09 Franken
    Emmi-Aktien abgestraft: Emmi verdient im ersten Semester operativ etwas weniger
    UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
    Bank of America gibt sich gelassen: Keine Rezession in Sicht
    Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI und DAX klettern kräftig ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen wenig bewegt
    Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt übernimmt Optimismus das Steuer. In Fernost fehlten am Donnerstag ausschlaggebende Impulse.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB