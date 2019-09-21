Global Smart Transportation Market Outlook Report 2017-2026 by Transportation Mode, Service, Product, Component, Platform, Deployment, Technology, Application

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Transportation - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Transportation market accounted for $59.07 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $237.143 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.



Growth in transportation infrastructure, rising mega cities and population and rising number of on-road vehicles are the major key factors driving the market growth. However, lack of standardized and uniform technology may hamper the market growth.



Smart transportation utilizes information technology and artificial intelligence to efficiently manage and coordinate transportation systems. Smart transportation systems have emerged to be a sustainable solution to serve traffic management issues. These solutions are applicable to both public and private transportation and are critical to economic growth.



By Deployment Model, Cloud segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing need for storage of data generated through these systems. Cloud solutions have a major impact on traffic management and road safety by using the internet and the storage for traffic-related decision making. Based on geography, Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to growing parking issues and growing investments to improve urban transport and traffic infrastructures in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Transportation Market include IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc, General Electric Company, Cubic Corporation, Alstom, Thales Group, SAP, Accenture, Rockwell Collins, Huawei, Cubic, Amadeus, Indra Sistemas and Advanced Navigation and Positioning .



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.1 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Transportation Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Airways

5.2.1 Airways Solutions

5.2.1.1 Passenger Information

5.2.1.2 Smart Ticketing

5.2.1.3 Ramp Management

5.2.1.4 Freight Information System

5.2.1.5 Air Traffic Management

5.2.1.6 Other Solutions

5.3 Railways

5.3.1 Railways Solutions

5.3.1.1 Smart Ticketing

5.3.1.2 Freight Information

5.3.1.3 GIS Tracking Solutions

5.3.1.4 Passenger Information

5.3.1.5 Rail Traffic Management

5.3.1.6 Other Railways Solutions

5.4 Roadways

5.4.1 Roadways Solutions

5.4.1.1 Traffic Management

5.4.1.2 Parking Management

5.4.1.3 Vehicle Telematics

5.4.1.4 Smart Ticketing

5.4.1.5 Freight Information

5.4.1.6 Passenger Information

5.4.1.7 Integrated Supervisory Systems

5.4.1.8 Other Roadways Solutions

5.5 Maritime

5.5.1 Maritime Solutions

5.5.1.1 Vessel Tracking

5.5.1.2 Maritime Software

5.5.1.3 Port Operations Management

5.5.1.4 OtherMaritime Solutions



6 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3 Training and Consulting

6.4 Deployment and Integration



7 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS)

7.3 Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)

7.4 Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIC)

7.5 Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS)

7.6 Cooperative Vehicle Systems



8 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software

8.2.1 Real Time Streaming Analysis Software

8.2.2 Network Management Software

8.2.3 Remote Monitoring Software

8.2.4 Data Management Software

8.3 Hardware

8.3.1 RFID Tags

8.3.2 Portable Computers

8.3.3 Sensors

8.3.4 GPS Trackers

8.3.5 Other Hardwares

8.3.5.1 Box Computers

8.3.5.2 Industrial Monitor Devices



9 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Iaas) Backend Platforms

9.3 Consumer/Enterprise Software Extension Platforms

9.4 Connectivity/M2M Platforms

9.5 Hardware specific software Platforms



10 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Deployment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premise

10.3 Cloud

10.4 Hybrid



11 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Sensing Technology

11.3 Global Positioning System (GPS)

11.4 Wireless Technology

11.5 Internet of things (IoT)



12 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Public Transport

12.3 Video Management

12.3.1 Incident Detection and Prevention

12.3.2 Traffic and Vehicle Surveillance

12.3.3 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)

12.4 Transit Hubs

12.5 Shared Mobility

12.5.1 Dynamic Carpooling/Car Sharing

12.5.2 Bike Sharing

12.6 Route Information and Route Guidance

12.7 Autonomous/Driverless Vehicles

12.8 Passenger Information System

12.9 Road Safety & Security

12.10 Other Applications

12.10.1 Infotainment

12.10.2 Driver assistance

12.10.3 Well being



13 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Vendor Landscaping

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 IBM Corporation

15.2 Siemens AG

15.3 Cisco Systems, Inc

15.4 General Electric Company

15.5 Cubic Corporation

15.6 Alstom

15.7 Thales Group

15.8 SAP

15.9 Accenture

15.10 Rockwell Collins

15.11 Huawei

15.12 Cubic

15.13 Amadeus

15.14 Indra Sistemas

15.15 Advanced Navigation and Positioning



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sb1yd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-transportation-market-outlook-report-2017-2026-by-transportation-mode-service-product-component-platform-deployment-technology-application-300922507.html

SOURCE Research and Markets