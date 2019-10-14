|
14.10.2019 18:30:00
Global Smart Ports Market Outlook 2018-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Ports - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Ports market accounted for $1.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.
Rising needs for real-time information and growing environmental concerns are major key factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, growing supportive government initiatives toward smart infrastructure/port will provide ample opportunities for growth of the market. However, privacy and security issues are hampering the market growth.
Smart ports are automated ports that use high-end smart technologies including AI, IoT, Big Data, and blockchain for improving performance and efficiency of the shipping industry. Smart ports record and monitor data and utilizes them to take better decisions.
Based on Technology, Blockchain is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to growing need for transparency and security for transactions. Blockchain enables control over the information as well as protects the privacy of the user. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to growing industrialization in the region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Ports Market, By Throughput Capacity
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Scarcely Busy (Less Than 5 Million Teu)
5.3 Moderately Busy (5-18 Million Teu)
5.4 Extensively Busy (More Than 18 Million Teu)
6 Global Smart Ports Market, By Element
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Port Community System
6.2.1 Document Management
6.2.2 Terminal Booking Services
6.2.3 Content Management Dashboard
6.2.4 Inquiry, Search & Inquiry
6.2.5 Vessel Data & Arrival Information
6.3 Smart Port Infrastructure
6.4 Real-time Location System (RTLS)
6.5 Traffic Management System
6.5.1 Railway
6.5.2 Truck
6.5.3 Sea
6.6 Automated information system(AIS)
6.6.1 Cloud
6.6.2 Application Software
6.6.3 Control Systems
6.7 Shore power
6.8 Terminal Automation & Cargo Handling
6.9 Smart Safety & Security
6.1 Gate Automation
6.11 Automated Mooring Systems
6.12 Smart Energy & Environment Solutions
6.13 Other Elements
6.13.1 Dynamic Message Sign Monitoring and Control
6.13.2 Traffic Signal Monitoring & Control
6.13.3 Chain Control, Integrated Rail & Barge Platform
7 Global Smart Ports Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Internet of Things
7.3 Artificial Intelligence
7.4 Process Automation
7.5 IoT,Blockchain
8 Global Smart Ports Market, By Port Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Inland Port
8.3 Seaport
9 Global Smart Ports Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 ABB
11.2 Abu Dhabi Ports
11.3 Accenture
11.4 General Electric
11.5 IBM
11.6 Ikusi Velatia
11.7 Port of Rotterdam
11.8 Port Solutions
11.9 Ramboll Group
11.10 Royal Haskoning
11.11 Scientific Enterprises
11.12 Trelleborg
11.13 Wipro
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwe8je
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-ports-market-outlook-2018-2027-drivers-constraints-opportunities-threats-challenges-investment-opportunities-300937903.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Skepsis über die vermeldeten Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt belasteten am Montag neben dem heimischen Aktienmarkt auch den deutschen Leitindex. Die Wall Street tendiert am Montag seitwärts. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}