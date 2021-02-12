SMI 10’887 0.3%  SPI 13’576 0.2%  Dow 31’402 -0.1%  DAX 14’050 0.1%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’696 0.7%  Gold 1’818 -0.5%  Bitcoin 42’284 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8920 0.2%  Öl 62.6 2.9% 

12.02.2021 21:30:00

Global Smart Parking Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type, Technology, Application, and End-user

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Parking Market by Type, Technology, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart parking is an intelligent parking system that assists driver for safe parking. Available space in parking slot is indicted by sign or symbol with the help of embedded software and sensors. The vacant space is notified to the driver correctly due to the proper management of vehicle.

In addition, smart parking is adopted by many countries and hence it is becoming one of the most trending smart solutions across various public and private places, including airports, universities, shopping centers, and city garages, globally. The features such as ability to easily connect with the parking lots, analyze, and automate data gathered from devices, and make it more fruitful for the market. The off-street parking method that is widely used worldwide is generally categorized into the vehicles that are not parked on the roads.

For the operation of the smart parking, they involve low-cost sensors, real-time data collection, and smart phone enabled automated payment systems. This combination allows people to reserve parking in advance and predicts the location for parking.

This system is linked with the mobile applications that notifies the user about current available parking space that further helps reduce the time needed for searching the available free parking space. This smart parking system implies M2M technologies to properly manage parking supply and also helps one of the biggest problems on driving in urban areas - finding empty parking spaces and controlling illegal parking.

Increase in parking concern across the globe, growth in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) based technology, and high adoption rate in number of vehicles drive the market growth. However, high employment cost & configuration complexity restrain the market growth. Moreover, rise in investment on building driverless vehicles and increase in government initiative in building smart cities across the globe are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market growth.

The global smart parking market is segmented on the basis of type, component, technology, application, end user, and regions. Based on type, it is bifurcated into off-street and on-street. Based on technology, it is classified into IoT, ultrasonic, and RFID. Based on application, it is divided into security & surveillance, smart payment system, E-parking, and license plate recognition. Based on end user, it is studied across commercial and government. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the smart parking market includes Amano McGann, Inc., Continental AG, Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd, IEM SA, IPS Group Inc., Klaus Multiparking Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, Smart Parking Limited, Swarco AG, and Urbiotica.

Key Benefits

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global smart parking market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
  • The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
  • The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders
1.3. Key Market Segments
1.4. Research Methodology
1.4.1. Primary Research
1.4.2. Secondary Research
1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. CXO Perspective

Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors
3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2019 (%)
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increased Parking Concern Across the Globe
3.5.1.2. Growth in Demand for Internet of Things (Iot)-Based Technology
3.5.1.3. Increase in Number of Vehicles
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High Implementation Cost & Configuration Complexity
3.5.2.2. Low Rate of Internet Penetration in Developing Regions
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Rise in Investment on Building Driverless Vehicles
3.5.3.2. Government Initiatives in Building Smart Cities Across the Globe
3.6. Impact of Covid on the Market
3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreak
3.6.1.1. Sars
3.6.1.2. COVID-19
3.6.2. Micro Economic Impact Analysis
3.6.2.1. Consumer Trend
3.6.2.2. Technology Trend
3.6.2.3. Regulatory Trend
3.6.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis
3.6.3.1. Gdp
3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis
3.6.3.3. Employment Index
3.6.4. Impact on the Smart Parking Industry Analysis

Chapter 4: Smart Parking Market, by Type
4.1. Overview
4.2. Off-Street
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.3. On-Street
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 5: Smart Parking Market, by Technology
5.1. Overview
5.2. Internet of Things (Iot)
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.3. Ultrasonic
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
5.4. Rfid
5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 6: Smart Parking Market, by Application
6.1. Overview
6.2. Security & Surveillance
6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.3. Smart Payment Systems
6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.4. E-Parking
6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.5. License Plate Recognition
6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 7: Smart Parking Market, by End-user
7.1. Overview
7.2. Commercial
7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
7.3. Government
7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 8: Smart Parking Market, by Region
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.5. LAMEA

Chapter 9: Company Profiles
9.1. Amano Mcgann
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Company Snapshot
9.1.3. Operating Business Segments
9.1.4. Product Portfolio
9.1.5. Business Performance
9.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.2. Continental AG
9.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2. Company Snapshot
9.2.3. Operating Business Segments
9.2.4. Product Portfolio
9.2.5. Business Performance
9.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.3. Dongyang Menics Co. Ltd.
9.3.1. Company Overview
9.3.2. Company Snapshot
9.3.3. Product Portfolio
9.4. IEM SA
9.4.1. Company Overview
9.4.2. Company Snapshot
9.4.3. Product Portfolio
9.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.5. Ips Group, Inc.
9.5.1. Company Overview
9.5.2. Company Snapshot
9.5.3. Product Portfolio
9.5.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.6. Klaus Multiparking Systems
9.6.1. Company Overview
9.6.2. Company Snapshot
9.6.3. Product Portfolio
9.6.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.7. Robert Bosch GmbH
9.7.1. Company Overview
9.7.2. Company Snapshot
9.7.3. Operating Business Segments
9.7.4. Product Portfolio
9.7.5. Business Performance
9.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.8. Smart Parking Ltd.
9.8.1. Company Overview
9.8.2. Company Snapshot
9.8.3. Product Portfolio
9.8.4. Business Performance
9.9. Swarco AG
9.9.1. Company Overview
9.9.2. Company Snapshot
9.9.3. Product Portfolio
9.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.10. Urbiotica
9.10.1. Company Overview
9.10.2. Company Snapshot
9.10.3. Product Portfolio
9.10.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5e7ix

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-parking-market-2020-to-2027---by-type-technology-application-and-end-user-301227589.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

