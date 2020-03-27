Global Smart Fabrics Industry Report 2020-2025 - AIQ Smart Clothing, Interactive Wear, Ohmatex, Nike, Schoeller Textil, Sensoria, and Textronics are Dominating

DUBLIN, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Fabrics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart fabrics market was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.93 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.89% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The trend of using miniaturised electronics in the fabrics will drive the market.



Smart fabrics and interactive textiles activities include personal health management through integration, validation, and use of smart clothing and other networked mobile devices. The activities also include projects targeting the integration of sensors/ actuators, energy sources, processing and communication within the clothes to enable personal applications, such as safety, protection, and emergency, and healthcare. For instance, the collaboration of Google and jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co. for smart fabrics in apparel witnessed the launch of Project Jacquard, to incorporate touch-sensitive yarns into clothing.



The high cost related with the manufacturing of smart fabric, which eventually increases the cost of the final end-user product, is one of the major factors expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.



However, the growing demand for smart wearables and the increasing adoption of these smart wearable devices across various end-user industries are the major factors driving the growth of the smart fabric market.



Application in Sports & Fitness to Drive the Market Growth

The application of smart fabrics in the sports and fitness industry has an overlap with the healthcare industry, as both the industries measure similar features, though the sports and fitness industry is not required to go through regulatory issues since the products are not categorized as medical products. Wearable technology has always been concerned with computer academia and industry.

This is leading to their quick development and higher penetration in the market, by applications of smart fabrics in t-shirts, bodies, shoes, jackets, sports bras, and other sportswear.

For example, international technological giants, such as Google and Apple, have drastically increased their investments on wearable technology, extending into the fashion design field.

For instance, Nike and Google together launched a new gym shoe that can track real-time footprints of a user from Google Earth. Wearing this pair of shoes can check movement routes at any time, and gather massive motion data which can be used for analysis.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the smart fabrics market, with the United States accounting for the major share in the region. Connected wearable products have been gaining significant traction in the region and have been around in various forms, such as fitness bands, smart watches, and smart glasses, among various others.

Competitive Landscape



The major players include AIQ Smart Clothing, Inc., Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex, Nike, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria, Inc., and Textronics, Inc., among others. The market is fragmented because there is high competition among major players. The companies are trying to come up with innovative ideas for better smart fabric products, to stand out in the market which is creating competition among major players. Therefore, the market concentration will be low.



