28.05.2020 11:15:00

Global Smart Diaper Market by End-user, Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Diaper Market By End User (Baby, Adult), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Traditional Departmental Stores, Online, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Diaper Market is anticipated to grow at brisk rate during the forecast period due to rising geriatric population and increasing awareness pertaining to personal hygiene.

Smart diapers come equipped with sensors which are connected to smartphone applications so that they can detect any leak and trigger an alarm to the app user. Other than that, smart diapers assist in maintaining hygiene, consequently, preventing any kind of infection.

The Global Smart Diaper Market can be segmented based on distribution channel, end-user and region. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segregated into supermarket or hypermarket, traditional departmental stores, online, among others. The online segment is expected to account for significant share over the coming years owing to factors such as plethora of options to choose from, discounts and coupons on the purchase of products.

Based on geography, globally, the smart diaper market can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the next five years as countries such as China and India have large elderly population base. Additionally, improvement in healthcare standards and rise in purchasing power are likely to contribute to the growing demand for smart diapers.

Major companies operating in the Global Smart Diaper Market include Verily Life Sciences, Pixie Scientific, Sinopulsar Technology Inc., MONIT Corp., Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Abena A/S, Sensassure, Indiegogo, Inc., Simavita Limited, among others. Manufacturers in the market are working on developing fluff-less diapers so that they can absorb extra liquids.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2015-2018
  • Base Year: 2019
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Smart Diaper Market.
  • To forecast the Global Smart Diaper Market based on distribution channel, end-user and regional distribution.
  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Smart Diaper Market.
  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Smart Diaper Market.
  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Smart Diaper Market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Smart Diaper Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By End-user (Baby, Adult)
5.2.1.1. Global Adult Smart Diapers Market Share
5.2.1.1.1. By Gender (Men, Women, Unisex)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Traditional Departmental Stores, Online, Others (Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Chemists))
5.2.3. By Company (2018)
5.2.4. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. Asia-Pacific Smart Diaper Market Outlook

7. Europe Smart Diaper Market Outlook

8. North America Smart Diaper Market Outlook

9. South America Smart Diaper Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa Smart Diaper Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Verily Life Sciences
13.2. Pixie Scientific
13.3. Sinopulsar Technology Inc.
13.4. MONIT Corp.
13.5. Kimberly-Clark
13.6. Procter & Gamble
13.7. Abena A/S
13.8. Sensassure
13.9. Indiegogo, Inc.
13.10. Simavita Limited

14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0rdrm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-diaper-market-by-end-user-distribution-channel-and-region---forecast-to-2025-301065933.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.20
3.49 %
Alcon 60.40
3.07 %
Lonza Grp 475.30
2.68 %
Roche Hldg G 339.70
2.29 %
Givaudan 3’400.00
2.07 %
Swisscom 492.10
1.03 %
SGS 2’229.00
0.95 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.80
0.55 %
UBS Group 10.47
0.48 %
Swiss Re 67.84
0.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:07
Vontobel: Food Delivery: Zu Hause wie im Restaurant essen
07:59
Weekly Hits: Robotik und Drohnen – Zwei Megatrends in einem Paket / China – Internetkonzerne im Fokus
07:55
SMI verliert etwas den Anschluss
27.05.20
Bloomberg Markets: CME Tries Again to Make Three-Year Treasury Futures a Thing
26.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sika-Aktie tiefrot nach Aktienpaket-Verkauf durch Saint-Gobain
Starker Franken: SNB ist zu stärkeren Devisenmarkt-Interventionen bereit
Steckt Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto hinter dem Kryptoeinbruch von vergangener Woche?
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Ranibizumab die gesteckten Ziele - Aktie gibt dennoch klar nach
Trump droht sozialen Medien wie Twitter mit Schliessung - Twitter- und Facebook-Aktien geben ab
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS dennoch sehr fest: Greenpeace tadelt Schweizer Grossbanken für ihre Klimapolitik
SMI und DAX mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Beige Book: US-Notenbank geht von starken Belastungen für die Wirtschaft aus
Offensive Swisscom-Konkurrenz: Das ist das Ziel der überraschenden Partnerschaft von Sunrise und Salt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Leitindex und der deutsche Markt zeigen sich im Donnertagshandel fester. In Asien entwickelten sich die Kurse am Donnerstag erneut uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB