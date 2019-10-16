+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
16.10.2019 22:15:00

Global Smart Buildings Markets 2019: Focus on Energy Management, Security, In-Building Connectivity, and Elevators

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Buildings: To Unlock the Value Opportunities, First Break Down Those Silos" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on smart buildings with their own market characteristics and the key factors impacting the market.

The report mainly covers four sub-segments of smart building: energy management, security, in-building connectivity, and elevators.

For each of these building facilities, we provide the key stakes faced by building managers, the solutions existing today and the different types of players involved.

It also provides forecasts of connected objects comprising the smart building market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Definition and Scope
2.1. Global context
2.2. Smart Buildings, PropTech, ConTech
2.3. Scope of the present report: Smart Buildings
2.4. Impact of digital technologies in the building sector
2.5. Certification labels for buildings

3. Smart Building-Related Services
3.1. Energy Management

  • Context, benefits
  • Smart HVAC
  • Smart lighting
  • Ecosystem
  • Trends

3.2. Physical Security

  • Context, benefits
  • Solutions
  • Ecosystem
  • Trends

3.3. In-building Connectivity

  • Context, benefits
  • Technologies : Wifi, small cells, DAS
  • Operating models
  • Ecosystem
  • Private LTE

3.4. Predictive Maintenance

  • Concept and benefits
  • Smart elevators

4. Market Trends
4.1. Synthesis
4.2. Real' smart building
4.3. Key players
4.4. Drivers and barriers
4.5. Market sizing

5. Annex
5.1. Certification labels for buildings

Companies Mentioned

  • American Tower
  • Aptilo
  • Assa Abloy
  • AT&T
  • Avob
  • Axis Communications
  • Boingo
  • Bosch
  • Cisco
  • Cobham
  • Comfy
  • Commscope
  • Connectivity Wireless
  • Corning
  • Crown Castle
  • Current
  • DAS Group Professionals
  • Distech Controls
  • Durst
  • Energy Star
  • Ericsson
  • Everything Everywhere
  • ExteNet
  • Hikvision
  • Hilton
  • Honeywell
  • Huawei
  • HubOne
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Interact
  • ip.access
  • JMA Wireless
  • Johnson Controls
  • KMC Controls
  • KONE
  • MulteFire
  • Nokia
  • OTIS
  • Philips
  • PTC
  • Ruckus
  • Schindler
  • Schneider Electric
  • SFR Business
  • Siemens
  • Smart Building Alliance
  • Solid
  • Sprint
  • thyssenkrupp
  • T-Mobile
  • Tyco
  • Verisure
  • Verizon
  • Zinwave

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38nwpp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-buildings-markets-2019-focus-on-energy-management-security-in-building-connectivity-and-elevators-300939685.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18:00
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
16:36
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15:39
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:12
Gold ignoriert neue Risiken
11:33
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf TripAdvisor Inc
08:59
SMI - Hält dieses Mal die 10.000?
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Roche verbucht Umsatzplus und hebt erneut Prognose aus
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für Lokomotiven in Taiwan
Apple-Keynote im Oktober: Worauf sich Anleger freuen dürfen
Wirecard-Aktie bricht nach Bericht über Buchhaltungsprobleme ein
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Trotzdem ein Rekord-IPO für die Aramco-Aktie? Saudi-Arabien will weniger Anteile an die Börse bringen
Facebook-Aktie steigt: 21 Gründer bringen Digitalwährung Libra in Genf auf den Weg
KTM-Aktie im Plus: Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
Neuer Ärger für Deutsche Bank wegen früherer Geschäfte in China
Beyond Meat will anscheinend auch in Europa produzieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich etwas tiefer -- DAX schließt mit Zuschlägen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Mittwoch uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte wies der heimische Aktienmarkt eine etwas leichtere Tendenz aus. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer DAX gewann daneben hinzu. An den Börsen in Fernost liess sich keine einheitliche Tendenz ausmachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB