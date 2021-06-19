SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0944 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’764 -0.5%  Bitcoin 32’860 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9221 0.5%  Öl 73.3 0.4% 

19.06.2021 00:45:00

Global Small Arms Market Report 2021: Growing Use in Violent Activities Amplifies Concerns over Small Arms Diversion

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Arms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Small Arms Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Small Arms estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Military, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Law Enforcement segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR

The Small Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Other End-Uses Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR

In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$427.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$595.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$658 Million by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Small Arms Market: Overview & Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 47 Featured):

  • Beretta Holding SpA
  • Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC
  • Forjas Taurus S.A.
  • Freedom Group
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Glock Ges.M.B.H
  • Heckler & Koch GmbH
  • Herstal SA
  • Orbital ATK, Inc.
  • Ruger Firearms
  • Small Arms Survey (Sturm)
  • Smith & Wesson

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Military Modernization Programs Boost Prospects
  • Robust Demand in Law Enforcement Vertical
  • Healthy Trajectory in Arms Trade Bolsters Market
  • Technology Advancements & Improvements Widen Addressable Market
  • U.N. Arms Trade Treaty (ATT): An Overview
  • Concerns Over Excess Supply of Small Arms: Major Challenge
  • Diversion of Small Arms and its Impact on Small Arms Market
  • Growing Use in Violent Activities Amplifies Concerns over Small Arms Diversion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Pistol by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Revolver by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Rifle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Machine Gun by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Shotgun by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3p0y3m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-small-arms-market-report-2021-growing-use-in-violent-activities-amplifies-concerns-over-small-arms-diversion-301315570.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Ausverkauf an den Rohstoffmärkten
18.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
18.06.21 SMI-Anleger von Zinssorgen wenig beeindruckt
18.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält weiterhin / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA unterschritten
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CureVac-Aktie -41%: CureVac-Impfstoffkandidat nur vorläufige Wirksamkeit von 47 Prozent - Bayer setzt Support fort
CureVac-Aktie schiesst hoch: CureVac-Chef sieht Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs zu Unrecht in Kritik
Gelingt dem Bitcoin ein Comeback oder ist der Bullenmarkt beendet?
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich unter 15'500 Punkten -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Molecular Partners-Aktien sacken nach enttäuscht aufgenommenen US-IPO zweistellig ab
AMC-Investor: Die AMC-Aktie ist eigentlich nur halb so viel wert wie aktuell
Tesla streicht Variante des Model S Plaid - so erklärt Elon Musk den Schritt
Julius Bär platziert dreijährige Anleihe über 500 Millionen Euro - Julius Bär-Aktie verliert
SNB: UBS und Credit Suisse gut aufgestellt für aktuelle Herausforderungen - Aktie steigen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit