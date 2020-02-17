Global sinus dilation devices market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.10% over the forecast period from 2018-2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The report on the global sinus dilation devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.



The report predicts the global sinus dilation devices market to grow with a CAGR of 9.10% over the forecast period from 2018-2024. The study on sinus dilation devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on sinus dilation devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global sinus dilation devices market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global sinus dilation devices market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing consumers preferences towards minimal invasive surgeries

• Increasing prevalence of sinusitis

2) Restraints

• Complications connected with sinus surgery

• Growing preference for drugs over sinus treatment devices

3) Opportunities

• Improving healthcare facilities in developing countries



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global sinus dilation devices market is segmented on the basis of products, and end user.



The Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market by Products

• Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments Set

• Balloon Sinuplasty System

• Sinuscopes

• Rhinoscopes

• Sinus Stents



The Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market by End User

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

• Hospitals

• Clinics



Company Profiles

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

• Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Creganna

• Stryker

• InnAccel

• Dalent Medical

• Intersect ENT, Inc.

• Entellus Medical, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the sinus dilation devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the sinus dilation devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global sinus dilation devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



