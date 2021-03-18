SMI 10’915 -0.3%  SPI 13’742 -0.2%  Dow 33’015 0.6%  DAX 14’597 0.3%  Euro 1.1054 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’850 0.0%  Gold 1’748 0.9%  Bitcoin 53’854 2.6%  Dollar 0.9227 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 -1.1% 

18.03.2021 02:00:00

Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market to Grow by USD 5.13 Billion during 2021-2025 | Growth Momentum to Accelerate at a CAGR of about 16.08% | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The single-use bioprocessing system market is poised to grow by USD 5.13 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 16% during the forecast period.

The report on the single-use bioprocessing system market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity.

The single-use bioprocessing system market analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the high demand for biopharmaceuticals to treat various diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the single use bioprocessing system market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The single-use bioprocessing system market covers the following areas:

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Sizing
Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Forecast
Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.
  • Avantor Inc.
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
  • Cytiva
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Eppendorf AG
  • Merck KGaA
  • Sartorius AG
  • Solaris Biotechnology Srl
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Bags and mixers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Bioreactors and fermenters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Filtration devices and sampling systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Bioprocess containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • mAb production - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Vaccine production - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Plant cell cultivation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • PSCTs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • CROs and CMOs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

