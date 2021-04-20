Global SiC Fibers Market (2020 to 2025) - Reduction of SiC Fiber Costs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SiC Fibers Market by Type (First, Second, Third Generation), Form (Continuous, Woven, Others), Phase (Amorphous, Crystalline), Usage (Composites, Non-Composites), End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SiC fibers market is projected to grow from USD 382 million in 2020 to USD 1,262 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% between 2020 and 2025.

SiC fibers are advanced and have high-performance characteristics. These fibers are used as reinforcements for Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs), Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs), and Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs). However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across all the end-use industries has affected the SiC fibers market adversely.

Third generation SiC fibers are the fastest-growing segment in the SiC fibers market in terms of both value and volume

The third-generation SiC fibers are the most lucrative type that are witnessing increased demand from hot sections of aircraft engines. These fibers are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value and volume. NGS Advanced fibers Co., Ltd., COI Ceramics, Inc., Ube Industries, Ltd., and Specialty Materials, Inc., are some of the major players providing third-generation SiC fibers. The mass production of these fibers is expected to reduce the cost during the forecast period.

Continuous form is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in terms of value and volume

The continuous form of SiC fibers are projected to register the highest CAGR. SiC continuous fibers, also known as tow, are used as reinforcement materials for PMC, CMC, and MMC. These fibers have excellent heat and creep failure in extreme conditions. Major SiC fiber manufacturers offer SIC fibers in continuous tow forms.

Crystalline SiC fibers are expected to grow at a faster rate in terms of both value and volume

The crystalline phase segment of SiC fibers is expected to register higher growth as compared to the amorphous phase segment during the forecast period. Crystalline SiC fibers have negligible oxygen and carbon content, due to which they can survive in high oxidation environments. Hi-Nicalon S, KD-S, Tyranno SA, Sylramic, Sylramic-iBN, KD-SA are some of the major trademarks of SiC fibers that are in the crystalline phase.

Composites usage dominated the SiC fibers market in terms of both value and volume

SiC fibers are mainly used as reinforcements in PMCs, CMCs, and MMCs. However, CMC applications of SiC fibers dominate the market. The non-composite applications of SIC fibers are very limited owing to the high cost of fibers. They are used in chemical and heat transfer industries in high-temperature applications.

Aerospace & defense is the largest end-use industry of SiC fibers in terms of both value and volume

SiC fibers find high demand from aircraft engine manufacturers to make engine components such as shrouds and combustor liners. This is because the SiC fiber-based CMCs have high-performance properties such as high strength; excellent creep, oxidation, and corrosion resistance; and low density. SiC fibers also have excellent oxidation and creep resistance up to 2,732F. They are also used in vanes, exhaust nozzles, Thermal Protection Systems (TPS), thruster nozzles, reusable rocket nozzles, and turbo pump components for space vehicles.

North America is the leading SiC fibers market in terms of both value and volume

North America accounted for the major share in the SiC fibers market, followed by Europe and APAC. The robust aerospace & defense industry, government support for aerospace & defense industry, presence of major SiC fiber manufactures and pilot production by GE Aviation are triggering the growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the SiC Fibers Market

4.2 SiC Fibers Market Size, by Type

4.3 SiC Fibers Market Size, by Form

4.4 SiC Fibers Market Size, by Phase

4.5 SiC Fibers Market, by Usage

4.6 SiC Fibers Market, by Region and End-use Industry

4.7 SiC Fibers Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Stimulus Package for the Aerospace Industry Amid the COVID-19 Crisis

5.2.1.2 Capacity Expansions due to Rise in Production of Leap Engines

5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Fuel-Efficient Aircraft

5.2.1.4 Increased Investments in Manufacturing SiC Fiber-Based CMCs for Land-Based Gas Turbine Engines

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of SiC Fibers

5.2.2.2 Decrease in the Number of Aircraft Deliveries and Reduced Aircraft Production

5.2.2.3 Disruption in the Supply Chain and Lower Production Capacity Utilization due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in R&D for Manufacturing Accident-Tolerant and Lightweight Nuclear Reactors

5.2.3.2 Reduction of SiC Fiber Costs

5.2.3.3 Emergence of Chinese Players

5.2.3.4 Boeing 737 Max Coming Back into Operation and FAA Clearance for GE9X

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technological Challenges in Manufacturing Low-Cost SiC Fibers

5.2.4.2 Maintain Uninterrupted Supply Chain and Operate at Full Production Capacity

5.2.4.3 Liquidity Crunch

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Ecosystem: SiC Fibers Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on SiC Fibers Value Chain

5.7.1 Raw Materials

5.7.2 Intermediates

5.7.3 Molder

5.7.4 OEM/Assembly

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Average Selling Price

5.11 Key Market for Import/Export

5.11.1 US

5.11.2 Japan

5.11.3 Germany

5.11.4 France

5.11.5 UK

5.11.6 China

5.12 Tariff and Regulations

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 SiC Fibers: YC and YCC Shift

5.15 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

5.16 Patent Analysis

5.16.1 Methodology

5.16.2 Document Type

5.16.3 Insights

5.16.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.16.5 Jurisdiction Analysis for SiC Fibers

5.16.6 Top Companies/Applicants

5.16.6.1 List of Patents by Centre Nat Rech Scient

5.16.6.2 List of Patents by General Electric Company

5.16.6.3 List of Patents by Herakles

5.16.6.4 List of Patents by Applied Nano Structured Solutions, LLC

5.16.6.5 List of Patents by Safran Ceramics

5.16.6.6 List of Patents by UBE Industries

5.16.7 Top 20 Patent Owners (US) in the Last 10 Years

5.16.8 Major Patents in the Aerospace Industry

5.16.9 Major Applications of SiC Fibers in the Aerospace Industry and Timeline for Commercialization

6 SiC Fibers Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 First Generation

6.3 Second Generation

6.4 Third Generation

7 SiC Fibers Market, by Phase

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Amorphous

7.3 Crystalline

8 SiC Fibers Market, by Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Continuous

8.3 Woven

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Felt/Mat

8.4.2 Chopped

8.4.3 Twill

8.4.4 Ropes and Belts

9 SiC Fibers Market, by Usage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Composites

9.2.1 Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs)

9.2.2 Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs)

9.2.3 Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs)

9.2.3.1 Aluminum

9.2.3.2 Titanium

9.2.3.3 Zirconium

9.3 Non-Composites

10 SiC Fibers Market, by End-use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aerospace & Defense

10.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Models Employing SiC Fibers

10.2.2 Important Factors Driving the SiC Fiber Demand in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

10.3 Energy & Power

10.4 Industrial

10.5 Others

11 SiC Fibers Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 France

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 UK

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 MEA

11.6.1 Israel

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Rest of Mea

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Market Ranking

12.4 Market Evaluation Framework

12.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.6.1 Star

12.6.2 Pervasive

12.6.3 Participants

12.6.4 Emerging Leaders

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 NGS Advanced Fibers

13.1.2 Ube Industries

13.1.3 COI Ceramics, Inc.

13.1.4 GE Aviation

13.1.5 Specialty Materials, Inc.

13.1.6 MATECH

13.1.7 Haydale Technologies

13.1.8 Suzhou Saifei Group

13.1.9 BJS Ceramics

13.1.10 Ningbo Zhongxing New Materials Co. Ltd

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Nasa Glenn Research Center

13.2.2 National University of Defense & Technology

13.2.3 Toshiba

13.2.4 Tisics Ltd.

13.2.5 Institute of Energy Science & Technology

14. Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmq0o2



