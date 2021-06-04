Global SIBO Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Diagnosis; Type, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SIBO diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 194,604.51 thousand by 2028 from US$ 138,324.23 thousand in 2020. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% from 2020 to 2028.



Initially, jejunal aspiration and duodenal fluid analyses were used to diagnose SIBO. Due to the invasiveness of jejunal aspirates' and duodenal fluids analyses, these were replaced by a breath test. The breath test is a non-invasive, patient-friendly, and simple method for SBIO diagnosis. In addition, cost-effectiveness has increased the adoption of a breath test in clinical practice. For instance, the cost of a breath test ranges from US$ 145 to US$ 400 depending upon the healthcare provider and insurance policy.



Hydrogen breath tests for carbohydrate malabsorption, and lactulose and glucose hydrogen breath tests for bacterial growth are the widely used breath tests. Of these, the lactulose hydrogen breath test is less specific than the glucose hydrogen breath test. According to a study, 'Breath Tests for the Non-invasive Diagnosis of Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth: A Systematic Review with Meta-analysis,' published in January 2020, glucose hydrogen breath test has a sensitivity of 58% and specificity of 83%, compared with 42% sensitivity and specificity of 70% for lactulose hydrogen breath test.



These tests are also widely used to detect other digestive disorders, including intestinal methanogen overgrowth (IMO), abnormal digestion of dietary sugars, and rapid small bowel transit time. Moreover, these tests help in diagnosing IBS by identifying primitive hypersensitivity. Thus, owing to the benefits, breath tests are likely to propel the growth of market during the forecast period.



Based on diagnosis, the SIBO diagnostics market is segmented into breath testing, small intestine aspirate and fluid culture test, blood test, and others. In 2020, the breath testing segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. The growth is attributed due to its advantages, such as non-invasive, patient-friendly, simplicity, and low-cost.



Based on type, the SIBO diagnostics market is segmented into hydrogen-predominant SIBO, methane-predominant SIBO, and recurrent SIBO. In 2020, the hydrogen-predominant SIBO segment held the largest share of the market and the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and SIBO

5.1.2 Advantages of Breath Test

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limitations of Diagnosis

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Capsule Technology

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies to Diagnose SIBO

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market Analysis- by Diagnosis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market, by Diagnosis 2020 & 2028 (%)



8. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market Analysis- by Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market, by Type 2020 & 2028 (%) Thousand)



9. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market - Geographical Analysis (USD Thousand)



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market



11. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Diagnostics Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.4 Organic Developments

11.5 Inorganic Developments



12. Company Profiles

Genova Diagnostics

SIBO Diagnostics

Commonwealth Diagnostics International

Aerodiagnostics, LLC

SIBOTest

Metabolic Solutions, Inc.

Pivotal Diagnostics

DirectLabs, LLC

Vibrant Wellness

Health Associates Medical Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6leai

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sibo-diagnostics-market-report-2021-2028-301305394.html

SOURCE Research and Markets