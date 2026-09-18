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Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Aktie 117259054 / INE0PB301013

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
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Kurse + Charts + Realtime

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Times + Sales

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Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

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18.09.2026 23:00:00

Global Shipping Costs Explode as Hormuz Disruptions Hit Key Trade Routes

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets
36.97 INR -2.94%
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The Middle East crisis has reverberated through key global shipping chokepoints thousands of miles away from the Strait of Hormuz. Following the crippled tanker traffic through the Middle East’s main oil and LNG export outlet, the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal have seen an increase in energy commodity cargo traffic in the past half year. As a result, shipping costs have soared to record highs, and some vessel operators are willing to pay $4-5 million in an auction to secure a single passage through the Panama Canal on a certain date. Shipping…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

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