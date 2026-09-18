Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Aktie 117259054 / INE0PB301013
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18.09.2026 23:00:00
Global Shipping Costs Explode as Hormuz Disruptions Hit Key Trade Routes
Shipping Corporation of India Land and AssetsThe Middle East crisis has reverberated through key global shipping chokepoints thousands of miles away from the Strait of Hormuz. Following the crippled tanker traffic through the Middle East’s main oil and LNG export outlet, the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal have seen an increase in energy commodity cargo traffic in the past half year. As a result, shipping costs have soared to record highs, and some vessel operators are willing to pay $4-5 million in an auction to secure a single passage through the Panama Canal on a certain date. Shipping…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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