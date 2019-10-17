Global Sensors for Homeland Security Opportunity Assessment 2019: Nanosensors, Acoustic Sensors, CBRNe Sensors, Multi-Sensor Integration, Improved Standoff Detection, Integrated Communications

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensors for Homeland Security: Global Opportunity Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sensors have the potential to transform any industry owing to the various benefits associated with them. Traditionally, different types of sensors have been deployed for homeland security, which is, however, undergoing advancements to develop newer technologies such as electronic noses (e-noses) and electronic tongues (e-tongues), which have the capability to provide safety in times of biowarfare and for the detection of hazardous substances without human interference.



Acoustic sensors, nanosensors, and CBRNe (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, explosive) sensors are key technologies experiencing adoption in a wide range of applications including industrial applications, deployment in critical infrastructure, gas sensing, air sampling, biowarfare, military applications, detection of submarines, as well as finding greater opportunities for deployment on the battlefield for target detection. The increasing number of terrorist threats predominantly drives the adoption of sensors for homeland security.



An ideal sensor-integrated system can ensure that the military or first responders can receive the utmost protection in the near future as more advancements are made in sensor technologies. Over time, there is also the possibility of deploying quantum sensors that can achieve enhanced detection by cooling, trapping, and then measuring atoms or ions, along with highly advanced and secure software technologies that can completely ensure systems secure from hackers for the future of the military.



1.4 Technology Development Efforts by Military is Enabling Enhanced Security

1.5 Patent publication trends and R&D Indicate Immense Potential for Sensors to Transform the Defense Industry



2.1 Sensors Ensure Detection of Threats and Bio Warfare Agents to Ensure Homeland Security

2.2 Research in Sensor-integrated Devices Enables Advanced Infrastructure Development



3.1 Acoustic Sensors Play a Vital Role in Detecting Intrusion

3.2 Application Impact of Acoustic Sensors

3.3 Working Principle of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Acoustic Sensors

3.4 Different Types of Wireless Acoustic Sensor Nodes

3.5 Gas Leak Detection and Continuous Monitoring of Pipelines with Wireless Acoustic Sensors

3.6 Wireless Acoustic Sensor Networks Environmental Approaches

3.7 Recent Developments Enabling Adoption of Acoustic Wave Sensors

3.8 Factors Driving the Adoption of Acoustic Sensors

3.9 Factors Hindering Adoption of Acoustic Sensors

3.10 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Acoustic Sensors



4.1 Nanosensors Enable Detection of Chemical and Biological Agents Present in Air and Water

4.2 Applications of Nanosensors

4.3 Nanosensor Array-based e-nose can Detect Concentration of Chemicals

4.4 Electronic Nose with Nanosensor Array for the Detection of Harmful Airborne Substances

4.5 Factors Driving the Adoption of Nanosensors

4.6 Factors Hindering Adoption of Nanosensors

4.7 Strategic Questions Addressing the Challenges Associated with Different Stages in the Manufacturing of Nanosensors

4.8 Nanosensors Stakeholder Ecosystem for Homeland Security - Research Initiatives



5.1 Growing Terrorist Threat is Driving the Adoption of CBRNe Sensors

5.2 Factors Hindering Adoption of CBRNe Sensors

5.3 Applications of CBRNe Sensors

5.4 Electronic Nose Enables Detection of Explosive Compounds

5.5 SIGMA+ Program by DARPA Enables Identification of Bombs

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis of CBRNe Sensor Network

5.7 Stakeholder Ecosystem - CBRNe Sensors

5.8 CBRNe Sensors Enable Multi-Gas Detection; Improved Explosives Detection



6.1 SWOT Analysis - Impact Assessment of Sensors for Homeland Security

6.2 Impact of Sensors and Other Aiding Emerging Technologies in Homeland Security

6.3 Applications of Sensor Technology in Defense

6.4 Use Case Scenarios Showcasing Sensor Adoption in the Military



7.1 Patent Publication Trends in CBRNe Sensors and Systems Showcase a Steady Rise Indicating Increased Adoption

7.2 The US Leads Patent Publication Trends in Nanosensors for Homeland Security

7.3 Patent Publication Trends in Acoustic Sensors and Systems Showcase Focus on Environmental and Health Monitoring



8.1 Developments in Quantum Magnetometers for Submarine Detection

8.2 Government Efforts Increase Adoption Rate of Sensors for Security

8.3 TRAPS Sonar Detection System Enables Submarine Detection over Large Seas



9.1 Forecast for Key Sensing Technologies or Applications in Homeland Security

9.2 The US Army and Department of Defense Contribute to Sensor Development and Adoption

9.3 Air Force Applications of Sensors and Initiatives by Agencies Fuel Sensor Adoption for Security

9.4 Military Applications Enhance Adoption of Advanced Sensor Technologies



